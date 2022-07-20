What Was the ‘Gimme a Break!’ Theme Song?

By today’s standards, Gimme a Break! is considered a classic sitcom. However, when it first aired on NBC in 1981, it didn’t receive as much press as similar series like 227 and Diff’rent Strokes .

The ’80s sitcom had a successful six-season run and a catchy theme song that showcased the show’s humor. So, what was Gimme a Break! ‘s theme song, and who was behind it?

Beloved NBC sitcom ‘Gimme a Break!’ aired from 1981-87

Gimme a Break! was set in a fictional suburb called Glenlawn. The ’80s show revolved around Nell Carter’s character with the same first name, Nell Harper. Gimme a Break! begins after Nell’s dying friend Margaret Kanisky asks her to care for her family. Nell agrees and, with time, becomes a maternal figure to the Kanisky children.

Nell also takes care of Margaret’s husband, Carl Kanisky, played by Dolph Sweet. In the third season, the series adds a foster son, Joey. Two seasons later, the show’s setting moves outside of Glenlawn and into New York City.

This is after Joey moves in with his absentee father and a concerned Nell decides to visit them. After learning about the abject life Joey lives, Nell decides to take on a guardianship role caring for him and his little brother at their father’s behest.

Notably, the actors who played Joey and Matthew are brothers in real life, played by Joey and Matthew Donovan. Taking up guardianship duties forces Nell to permanently take up residence in New York after Carl’s father, Stanley Kanisky, sold the family home.

This might have also been due to Sweet’s death during filming, which forced the writers to write him out of the script. The sitcom first aired on October 29, 1981, on NBC. Gimme a Break! had an impressive six-year run, airing for 137 episodes. Carter’s role on the series was her first time acting, but she nailed it, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nods.

Nell Carter sang the theme song for ‘Gimme a Break!’

Gimme a Break! had a catchy opening tune that gave viewers insight into the show. The song opens with a shot of the Kanisky household and quickly dives into Nell’s adventures as the Kanisky caretaker.

Lyrics on Demand breaks down the lyrics, highlighting the changes made to the song . For the 1981-83 version, Nell speaks about wanting to make it to the top because she deserves it. She talks about wanting a happy ending and being tired of pretending.

However, in the 1983-87 version, the lyrics indicate a shift in her thoughts and a new positive perspective on life. She sings, “I finally know where I belong.” Bob Garrett and Marley Sims wrote the first version of the theme song, which Bob Christianson composed.

Richard Page wrote the second version, and Jay Graydon composed it. Carter, who won a Tony Award in 1978 for her role in Ain’t Misbehavin , sang both versions of the song.

How did Nell Carter die?

In 2003, Carter’s spokesperson confirmed that she died after battling diabetes. The reports stated that the legendary icon collapsed at her home in Beverly Hills. Her 13-year-old son discovered her that night.

The LA Times reported that there wasn’t an autopsy completed on Carter’s body, which aligned with her wishes. LA County nonetheless deduced a probable cause using X-rays, blood tests, and her medical history.

The coroner ruled out any foul play, stating that Carter died of heart disease with diabetes being a significant contributor. No illegal drugs were found in her system at the time of her death.

