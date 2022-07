(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating an individual who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 19 just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO