Novato, CA

City of Novato swears in first female chief of police

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovato Chief of Police Beth Johnson was...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Update: Death reported at China Camp State Park in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL – A fatality was reported at China Camp State Park on Tuesday, officials said. The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed KPIX 5 that a person had died. No additional details about the death were immediately available and the person's name was not released. The death...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS News

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 101 off-ramp in Millbrae

MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on a U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp in Millbrae on Wednesday night, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. in the area of the Millbrae Avenue off-ramp from southbound Highway 101, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS News

Colma vice mayor retiring from city council due to health issues

COLMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council on Monday, citing recent changes in her health that prevent her from performing her duty. "I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the...
COLMA, CA

