City of Novato swears in first female chief of police

DALY CITY -- Police recovered nearly $2,000 in stolen merchandise and arrested four juvenile suspects Wednesday in connection with grab-and-run thefts from a Daly City sporting goods store, authorities said. The suspects, all wearing ski masks, allegedly stole merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to...
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Police in Oakland on Tuesday released surveillance video of a deadly shooting of a rideshare driver in broad daylight in hopes it helps them track down the suspects. Warning: some may find the video difficult to watch. The fatal shooting happened Sunday around 11 a.m. as...
SAN RAFAEL – A fatality was reported at China Camp State Park on Tuesday, officials said. The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed KPIX 5 that a person had died. No additional details about the death were immediately available and the person's name was not released. The death...
MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on a U.S. Highway 101 off-ramp in Millbrae on Wednesday night, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 p.m. in the area of the Millbrae Avenue off-ramp from southbound Highway 101, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.
COLMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez submitted her notice of retirement to the City Council on Monday, citing recent changes in her health that prevent her from performing her duty. "I have made great memories, have been part of positive change, and am grateful for the...
