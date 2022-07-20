ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Methanol found in the blood of all 21 teenagers who mysteriously died at a South African bar, officials say

By Matthew Loh
 2 days ago
A mourner walks past empty coffins used in a symbolic mass memorial service Africa, for the 21 teenagers who were found dead in a South African bar last month. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Methanol has been found in the bodies of the teens who died mysteriously in South Africa last month.
  • Authorities are still determining if the amount of methanol in their blood was enough to be deadly.
  • The 21 teens, aged between 13 and 17, had no visible wounds on their bodies when found.

