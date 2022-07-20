Methanol found in the blood of all 21 teenagers who mysteriously died at a South African bar, officials say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month. Methanol was found in all of their bodies and investigations are continuing to determine whether the levels of the toxic chemical were enough to have killed them. “Methanol has been detected in all the 21 individuals that were there, however there is still progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether it could have been the final cause of death,” Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, said at press conference in East London Tuesday. Authorities are still awaiting the conclusive results which are being conducted at a laboratory in the city of Cape Town, he said.

