SAN DIEGO – Officials have identified the woman who was thrown from her vehicle and killed in a rollover crash Friday on Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County. Bonnie Roth, 35, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound, west of Tavern Road in Alpine, when she veered off the right side of I-8 before overcorrecting and veering to the left of the freeway, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The result sent her vehicle down an embankment, rolling over several times before landing in an eastbound lane.

3 DAYS AGO