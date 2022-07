This week begins in a place of indulgence and unfiltered conversation. Venus in cozy Cancer squares off with Jupiter in audacious Aries on the 25th (an aspect found in the chart of comfort food chef Jamie Oliver), just as communication planet Mercury squares off with harsh Mars on the 26th and shocking Uranus on the 28th. “Why not now?” is a mantra this week as many of us choose to take risks and speak up.

