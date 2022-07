AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire is burning in Aromas and is now three acres with a rapid rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE BEU. There are two vegetation fires on Anzar Road and an air attack has been requested. It is unclear which fire is three acres or if it is the combined acreage The post CAL FIRE fighting three acre fire with rapid rate of spread on Anzar Road appeared first on KION546.

AROMAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO