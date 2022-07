My phobia for snakes goes back a long way. I remember fishing by a river near my grandparent’s house when I was only eight-years-old, and my line got caught in a rock. I walked down to the rock to untangle it, and all of a sudden a snake snatched at my hand like a bat outta hell, and I was inches away from suffering from a snake bite.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO