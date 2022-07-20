ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Euro 2022: Can Spain rediscover their power in time for England quarter-final?

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Spain required goalkeeper Sandra Panos to make a key late save against Denmark in order to reach the quarter-finals (Getty)

“We’ve seen that they have some vulnerabilities,” the England manager Sarina Wiegman said of the team who, until a couple of weeks ago, were favourites for Euro 2022. That it is Spain standing in England’s path would normally have struck fear into the hearts of the Lionesses but, although bad luck and cruel timing has undoubtedly played its part, it is clear that Spain is not this Spain. While Wiegman remained cautious and respectful, warning that England will be facing one of the best teams in the world in the quarter-finals tonight, the circumstances have played into their hands and an opportunity now awaits.

England arrive in the knockout stages flying high on confidence. And Spain, on the surface, may still look like Spain and there remains the certainties of their play. Just like in their three group games, against England they will aim to have around 65 per cent of the possession and look to complete close to 600 passes. Many will be short, sharp and at its best Jorge Vilda’s side will tick along with tempo that few can match.

But what are certainties if there is no, well, certainty? Spain have also been locked in a battle to rediscover the assurance that saw La Roja carry a 23-match unbeaten streak into the Euros, and eliminate the doubts that have grown into their play following a start to the tournament that has not exactly gone to plan. Spain had been tipped to sweep all before them in England this summer and, indeed, many had predicted them to face the hosts at Wembley in the final. The fact that the meeting is instead taking place in Brighton and in the last eight is an indication that they drifted off course.

Spain were beaten 2-0 by Germany to finish second in Group B (AFP/Getty)

The first blow came when Jenni Hermoso, whose role in the centre of Spain’s attack was so important to their style of play, was ruled out, and it was then compounded by the cruelty of losing Alexia Putellas on the eve of the tournament. The Ballon d’Or winner, and the face of the all-conquering Barcelona, was key to Spain’s hopes and it has, quite understandably, left them a shadow of what they had been expected to be.

The absence of Putellas and Hermoso has, for a start, left them without a total of 72 international goals and the wider implications of losing such a reliable source of threat and creativity has rippled around the team. Spain have attempted to play the same way but there is a fine line when it comes to possession-based football, and they have often appeared lost without the incision that both Putellas and Hermoso would have offered.

As a result, the slight drop in the intensity and accuracy of their passing has left Spain even more susceptible in transitions. Spain’s aggressive defensive line and the split positioning of centre backs Irene Paredes and Mapi Leon is all part of their high-wire act, but they were faced with an alarming number of counterattacks throughout the group stage. While they recovered to beat Finland in their opening game, the goal they conceded inside the first minute foreshadowed the gaps that could have proved so costly against Denmark.

England, in many ways, are nightmare opponents for Spain. Wiegman’s side are a pressing machine, as displayed in the 8-0 demolition of Norway, and pace on the wing in Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp is complemented by clinical finishers in either Ellen White or Alessia Russo. Paredes and Leon were given the runaround by Pernille Harder against Denmark, but England have a far wider variety of weapons and have already shown how ruthless they can be.

Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the player of the match award in each of their two wins (Getty)

But while England may be the hosts and, for now at least, the favourites, the game will be dictated to them rather than by them. England can certainly keep the ball thanks to a player of Keira Walsh’s quality but Spain will look to dominate possession, just as they did in the Arnold Clark Cup in February.

Without Putellas, there has been greater responsibility placed on Spain’s twin No 8s. Aitana Bonmati was the player of the match in Spain’s two group stage victories and while she is technically flawless, she has often appeared hesitant in the final third when Spain have needed a player to unlock the door. Mariona Caldentey has been moved back into midfield after starting the tournament on the left wing and can offer a threat with late runs into the box. Both remain the biggest danger to England, in a team that has so desperately missed a natural finisher in its forward line.

Only England have had more shots during Euro 2022 than Spain, but while Wiegman’s team scored a record-breaking 14 from 69 attempts through the group stage, Spain were kept to just four from 62. Similarly, while only Spain had more possession than England, the marked difference in their output was indicative of their respective moods through the competition so far. Spain are vulnerable now, and the fact that everyone else can see it only adds to the challenge of reasserting their authority.

The Independent

Vivianne Miedema could be back for Netherlands in France quarter-final

Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema could be fit for Saturday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against France after manager Mark Parsons revealed “things are going well”.Arsenal striker Miedema, who is her country’s record scorer with 94 goals in 112 caps, missed the group-stage wins over Portugal and Switzerland following a positive Covid-19 test.The 26-year-old has returned to training ahead of the last-eight showdown in Rotherham and will continue to be assessed.Vivianne Miedema at #WEURO2017:Games 6Goals 4 European champion 🏆National hero 🇳🇱#NEDDEN pic.twitter.com/YjzCn0t6FN— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) August 6, 2017English boss Parsons provided an optimistic update but was reluctant to be drawn on...
UEFA
BBC

Euro 2022: England semi-final to be screened in Trafalgar Square

England's Women's Euro 2022 semi-final is to be shown on a big screen in Trafalgar Square, it has been announced. The Lionesses will take on either Sweden or Belgium at Bramall Lane at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, after edging past Spain in the quarter-finals. Up to 5,000 fans will be...
SOCCER
The Independent

Everton to offer free tickets for Dynamo Kyiv game to Ukrainian refugees

Everton will offer Ukrainian refugees free tickets to their pre-season ‘Match for Peace’ against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park.The club is liaising with six councils – Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Knowsley, Halton and Liverpool – to ensure families who have been housed across the region as part of the Government’s ‘Home For Ukraine’ scheme have the opportunity to attend next Friday.“We are delighted to work with councils across the city region to extend this invitation to the Ukrainian refugee families and their hosts living here on Merseyside,” said a club statement.“We are committed to doing all we can to help...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sweden vs Belgium LIVE: Result and reaction as Sweden dramatically set up semi-final against England

Defender Linda Sembrant fired a stoppage-time winner to give Sweden a 1-0 win over Belgium and set up a Euro 2022 semi-final against hosts England next Tuesday.The Swedes kept Belgium pinned back for most of the first half and should have taken the lead when Stina Blackstenius slotted the ball home in the 25th minute. However, a VAR review showed that she was just offside when Kosovare Asllani passed her the ball and the goal was chalked off.The second half was almost identical with the Swedes pouring forward and the Belgium defence standing resolute, and goalkeeper Nicky Evrard pulled off a brilliant reflex save to deny Blackstenius in the 73rd minute.The game looked to be heading for extra time when the Swedes won a corner in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, and Sembrant reacted quickest to rifle the ball home to send the Swedes through to the last four.Follow all the reaction from the Euro 2022 quarter-final as Sweden join England and Germany in the next round:
SOCCER
The Independent

Rwanda cannot stop migrants leaving and attempting fresh journeys to UK

Rwandan authorities will not be able to stop migrants leaving the country and attempting new journeys back to the UK, officials have admitted.Speaking to a press conference on Friday, Rwanda’s lead legal negotiator on the partnership said it was “not a prison state”.Doris Uwicyeza Picard, chief adviser to the country’s justice ministry, said: “Everybody who wishes to leave can leave. “We also have mechanisms in place to ensure safe relocation to their country of origin or any other country where they would have a right to residence.”Rwanda will not be facilitating journeys back to the UK, and will only offer...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Watch: Euro 2022 - Sweden to play England in semi-finals

That's the end of this live text now. Thanks for joining us tonight. Read the match report from Leigh here. See the highlights here... Video caption: Highlights: Sweden claim injury-time victory against Belgium for semi-final placeHighlights: Sweden claim injury-time victory against Belgium for semi-final place. Come back tomorrow for the...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy