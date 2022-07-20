ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian markets climb, tracking profit-driven gains on Wall St

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLitw_0glrYAxV00

Asian shares advanced Wednesday after Wall Street rallied to its best day in more than three weeks as companies reported strong profits for the past quarter.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7% to 27,680.26, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.5% to 20,966.48. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.7% to 2,386.98. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.7% to 6,759.80, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,303.61.

Shares also rose in India and Taiwan.

China's central bank kept its loan prime rate steady despite the latest data showing a significant slowdown in growth in the past quarter, when pandemic-related shutdowns in many cities idled businesses and other activity.

“This comes as economic reopening continues to take place albeit at a slower pace, potentially leading to some near-term wait-and-see on economic progress before delivering further cuts ahead," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 climbed 2.8% to 3,936.69. The Dow jumped 2.4% to 31,827.05. The Nasdaq roared 3.1% to 11,713.15. The Russell 2000 surged 3.5% to 1,799.32.

Stocks have dropped roughly 20% this year on worries about rising interest rates and high inflation. That puts a brighter spotlight than usual on how much profit companies are making. Strong earnings would provide a major support for markets. But if CEOs warn about troubles ahead, another tumble may be on the way.

Toy company Hasbro rose 0.7% after it reported stronger profit than analysts expected. Oilfield services provider Halliburton added 2.1% after its profit and revenue topped forecasts. Netflix jumped 8% in after-hours trading after the company reported better-than expected results and a smaller subscriber loss than analysts had feared.

Twitter rose 2.8% after a court in Delaware agreed to quickly schedule a lawsuit that could force billionaire Elon Musk to make good on his agreement to buy the company.

Expectations for economic growth and profits have darkened according to a Bank of America monthly survey of global fund managers. That has them sitting on their highest cash levels since 2001 and their lowest allocations to stocks since 2008.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years in hopes of knocking down high inflation.

The Federal Reserve has already raised rates three times this year, and by increasing amounts each time. It will announce its next increase next week, and the only question among investors is whether it will go with another increase of 0.75 percentage points or a colossal hike of a full point.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost $1.40 to $99.34 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.32 to $100.74 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, lost $1.27 to $106.08 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar was unchanged at 138.18 Japanese yen. The euro slipped to $1.0230 from $1.0231.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is a Tragedy, But America’s Biggest Threat Lies at Home

American democracy has rarely seemed so fragile. THE INVASION of Ukraine is tragic and dangerous. But it is also a huge geopolitical opportunity for the United States. The dominant geopolitical trend of the twenty-first century has been the steady decline of American hegemony and the erosion of the unipolar world that was briefly created by the end of the Cold War. But Russia’s failures on the battlefield—and the Biden administration’s forceful and effective diplomatic response—present America with a chance to halt and perhaps reverse this trend.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Asian Markets#Reserve Bank Of Australia#The Hang Seng#S P Asx 200#Ig#Dow#Nasdaq#Hasbro
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
960 The Ref

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Anthony Albanese is 'confident' China WON'T build a military base on the Solomon Islands after hugging the nation's PM - as Communist superpower stalks Navy vessel at sea

Anthony Albanese has ruled out China building a military base on the Solomon Islands after meeting Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare as tensions rise in the region. The pair embraced warmly on Wednesday as they met at the Pacific Islands Forum, despite the Solomons signing a security treaty with China's President Xi Jinping.
POLITICS
The Independent

China banks promise to repay customers after protests erupt

Chinese regulators have promised to pay more customers after significant protests from people unable to take out their savings from crisis-hit banks.The country’s Henan province has been rocked by clashes between police and people who have claimed they have not been able to take any money out from local banks since April this year.The protests were first ignited after thousands of customers opened accounts at the banks in Henan and neighbouring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates.They later found out they could not make withdrawals after reports that the head of the banks’ parent company was wanted for...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

The US and Australia hit back at China as Anthony Albanese prepares to fly to Fiji after Beijing caused uproar ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum

Spurred on by Chinese interest in the region, the United States will boost funding and establish two new embassies in the Pacific as it grows its footprint in the blue continent. On Wednesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will virtually address Pacific Islands Forum members and announce new postings in...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
TECHNOLOGY
Newsweek

U.S. and China Tussle for Influence in Pacific

Vice President Kamala Harris urged the Pacific Islands on Wednesday to "stand united" and help defend existing rules and standards, as the United States announced a significant economic and diplomatic boost to slow the advance of China's influence in the region. "At a time when we see bad actors seeking...
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

New report discredits popular narrative, reveals how African countries are three times more indebted to Western firms than to Chinese lenders

The report also revealed that these Western firms charge African countries double the interest rates, compared to their Chinese counterparts. The revelations have questioned long-standing narrative/belief that many African countries are more indebted to the Chinese. Recall that this is the same excuse Western leaders have repeatedly used to justify their lack of commitment to restructure debts for African countries.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy