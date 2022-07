Due to a few COVID-19 complications, the City is postponing this event. The first discussion happened on June 27 but there is still time for you to provide feedback! We are looking for ideas from the community to design a mural at Village on Park, new parking structure. What do you want to see on the mural wrapping The City of Madison’s new parking structure on Madison’s South Side adjacent to The Black Business Hub?

