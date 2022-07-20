ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Ice Cream Social & the Sunshine Sisters

City of Madison Wisconsin
 2 days ago

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month enjoying a sundae and some fun sing-along music by...

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Social#Food Drink
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Excitement Over Going to Grandma's for the Weekend Gives Us the Feels

When you have a Golden, they don't just love you. They love the whole family too. Aunts, uncles, cousins — basically they're big fans of just about everyone they meet. Take for example one dog on TikTok named Chloe, whose overwhelming excitement for her grandparents (or should we say grandpaw-rents) during a recent trip was almost contagious. Don't worry, Chloe. We're sure they're so excited too!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Real Kids Share What They Carry in Their Backpacks and How They Really Feel About Their Siblings

Back to school is right around the corner and with that comes the annual BTS shopping list all parents go through before the school year. Some parents may have already started their shopping while others may leave it until the last minute (there’s nothing wrong with soaking up every last bit of summer), but when it comes to what kids want in their backpacks, they seem to have a pretty good idea of the essentials they’ll be needing this school year. In the video, siblings Evan and Logan, Ford, Ina, and siblings Wyatt and Soren share what they have in their backpacks.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy