New Urban Farm growing fresh produce outside downtown Shreveport

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide, represented Shreveport, Louisiana-based Holmes Auto Family in the sale of Holmes Honda Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City, among the highest volume dealerships in Louisiana, to Houston, Texas-based Community Auto Group, and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Shreveport, Jaguar Land Rover Shreveport and Holmes Volvo Cars of Shreveport to Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI). The sale of the Holmes group marks the 160th dealership sale led by the Kerrigan Advisors team since its founding in 2015. Kerrigan Advisors, which focuses exclusively on sell-side representation, is the most active sell-side advisor on the highest value transactions in the auto retail industry and has advised on the sale of 17 Honda dealerships and 29 multi-dealership transactions since 2015.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO