Shreveport, LA

New Urban Farm growing fresh produce outside downtown Shreveport

By Alexandra Meachum
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new site for healthy living is growing outside of downtown, offering fresh produce to Shreveport residents. The City broke ground on its new Urban Farm on Sprague Street. It features an Indoor Ag Container that uses new technology to...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

