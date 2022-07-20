ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Family mourns the loss of man killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice identified Aaron Follstad-Martin, 44, as the...

www.kgw.com

City
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham woman embarks on a long road to recovery after being shot in the face. 27-year-old Katie Guzenko was out running errands Wednesday afternoon, helping a friend get ready for a bridal shower, when out of the blue she heard gunfire. Before she could get out of the way, a bullet came through the window of her car. This happened near the intersection of Southeast 130th and Powell Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m.
KCBY

Woman missing last seen in Happy Valley found dead

The woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace in Happy Valley. She was reported missing Wednesday when she didn’t show up to work that day.
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Powellhurst Gilbert
KATU.com

Former Forest Grove police officer gets 2 years of probation for rampage at home

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A judge found a former Forest Grove police officer guilty of second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief Thursday in a Halloween 2020 rampage at a family’s home. The judge sentenced Steven Christopher Teets to two years of probation. The judge also ordered him to complete 80 hours...
KXL

Woman Killed By Train In Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — A woman died after being hit by a freight train early Thursday morning. The 65-year-old woman was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing on SE Lechner Street around 4:15am.
getnews.info

Security Guards’ Life Saved By Ace Link Armor Bulletproof Vest

Michael Williamson, a security guard from Portland, Oregon, narrowly escaped from bodily injury in earlier June of this year. When Williamson got into a scuffle with an unidentified suspect, the suspect then stole Williamson’s firearm and proceeded to shoot Williamson in the chest. Luckily, an Ace Link Armor bulletproof vest with Aramid Flexcore ballistic panels was worn by Williamson, which saved his life from severe injury and even potential death. Yet here is another example for wearing body armor, which is an essential part of the everyday life of working professionals who are exposed to hostile environments of various threat levels.
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

One killed, two wounded in Portland Tuesday shootings

A suspect is arrested after leading police on a chase and evading capture for several hours.Police are investigating two Tuesday shootings that left one person dead and two others wounded. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A suspect was arrested in one of the shootings after first evading capture. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began at 11:51 p.m. on July 19 when North Precinct officers responded to shots in the 1600 block of North Terry Street. When officers arrived, they found two people in a car had been shot. The adult...
kptv.com

Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison for Fretwell murders

One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. New spot set to open Friday...
KOIN 6 News

1 hurt in shooting on SE Powell, buildings struck by bullets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after one person was hurt and cars were damaged in a shooting along Southeast Powell Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of SE Powell and 130th Avenue. One person was hit the gunfire, police told KOIN 6 News, and their injury was described by police as “a graze wound.”
KGW

Uber driver injured in North Portland shooting, 1 other person killed

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Uber driver was shot and injured, and his passenger was shot and killed in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:51 p.m. near North Terry Street and North Interstate Avenue. Police found the two men shot inside a vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries," police said in a news release. The passenger died at the scene.
kptv.com

1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured Wednesday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a northeast Portland home. Just before 8 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home at Northeast Weidler Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue. PF&R said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
