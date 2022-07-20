Family mourns the loss of man killed in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

SANDY, Ore. — Two teens were killed in a crash near Sandy in Clackamas County on Wednesday, deputies said. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and medical crews responded to the crash on Southeast Wildcat Mountain Drive, near Sandy, at around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies arrived to...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found following an apartment fire in the Lloyd District neighborhood overnight, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. At about 11:16 p.m., PF&R crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of Northeast Halsey Street. Crews...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Gresham woman embarks on a long road to recovery after being shot in the face. 27-year-old Katie Guzenko was out running errands Wednesday afternoon, helping a friend get ready for a bridal shower, when out of the blue she heard gunfire. Before she could get out of the way, a bullet came through the window of her car. This happened near the intersection of Southeast 130th and Powell Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m.
The woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace in Happy Valley. She was reported missing Wednesday when she didn’t show up to work that day.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A judge found a former Forest Grove police officer guilty of second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief Thursday in a Halloween 2020 rampage at a family’s home. The judge sentenced Steven Christopher Teets to two years of probation. The judge also ordered him to complete 80 hours...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A wave of gun violence over the weekend claimed four more lives in Portland. On Tuesday, the public learned more about one of those victims, Aaron Follstad-Martin, through the words of his family as they begin to cope with the loss. Near the corner of Southeast...
Michael Wolfe was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of his young son and the boy’s mother. One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. New spot set to open Friday in SE Portland provides music...
A suspect is arrested after leading police on a chase and evading capture for several hours.Police are investigating two Tuesday shootings that left one person dead and two others wounded. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A suspect was arrested in one of the shootings after first evading capture. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began at 11:51 p.m. on July 19 when North Precinct officers responded to shots in the 1600 block of North Terry Street. When officers arrived, they found two people in a car had been shot. The adult...
One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. One man has died and another was seriously injured in a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. New spot set to open Friday...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after one person was hurt and cars were damaged in a shooting along Southeast Powell Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of SE Powell and 130th Avenue. One person was hit the gunfire, police told KOIN 6 News, and their injury was described by police as “a graze wound.”
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Uber driver was shot and injured, and his passenger was shot and killed in North Portland's Kenton neighborhood late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 11:51 p.m. near North Terry Street and North Interstate Avenue. Police found the two men shot inside a vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital with "significant injuries," police said in a news release. The passenger died at the scene.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured Wednesday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a northeast Portland home. Just before 8 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home at Northeast Weidler Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue. PF&R said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local bike shop owner is suing the city of Portland and some police officers who she says knocked her to the ground while leaving a protest back in the summer of 2020. Rachel Cameron claims she followed orders from police to disperse when they...
