ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service stands down major incident

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has stood down a major incident after it tackled many blazes on the UK's hottest ever day. It had made the call at about 19:45 BST on Tuesday "due to high demand across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes". Incidents included a large-scale fire which affected...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Conwy: Family tributes to woman who died paddleboarding

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died while paddleboarding off the north Wales coast have paid tribute to her. North Wales Police confirmed Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, died after a group of three people got into difficulty in the River Conwy estuary. Emergency services were called to the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Commercial Building#Bst#Walnut Tree#Kiddi Caru Day Nursery
BBC

Man in his 20s dies at Cotswold Water Park

A man in his 20s has died at a water park. Officers were called to Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes, at about 18:00 BST on Monday. The man was pulled from the water near Whitefriars Sailing Club and was confirmed dead shortly after. Wiltshire Police said it was not treating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Dramatic moment Ukrainian aircraft carrying 'explosives' sets on fire in mid-air before crashing in northern Greece sparking huge fireball explosion

A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying 'dangerous explosives' crashed in Greece last night, video shows. The aircraft's eight crew members, all Ukrainian citizens, were killed, Serbia's defence minister said. The Antonov An-12, owned by Kyiv firm Meridian, exploded in a burst of flames while it was flying from Serbia to Bangladesh...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy