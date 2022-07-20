ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mo’Nique Set to Film First Stand-Up Special for Netflix

By Shawn Grant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMo’Nique is headed to Netflix. Mo’Nique, the Grammy-nominated, Oscar, and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian, will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special in Atlanta this year, the streaming service announced today. “Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique...

Amber Rose Reveals She Got Nicki Minaj On “Monster,” Says Kanye Thought She “Killed Him” With Her Verse

Many believe that Amber Rose was Kanye’s greatest “muse” as he created, arguably his best album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, while dating her. In previous interviews, she said the critically acclaimed album is about her. In a new episode of the Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan, Rose revealed that she was the one who got Nicki Minaj to feature on “Monster.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Martin Lawrence Says “At Least” One More ‘Bad Boys’ Film Will Be Made In Wake Of Will Smith Oscar Slap

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence has weighed in on the future of the franchise in the wake of co-star Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In a recent interview with Ebony, the actor dismissed the notion that the slap has put an end to plans for the fourth Bad Boys film, first announced in 2020. “We got one more at least,” he claimed.
MOVIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
