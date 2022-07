Amidst an FBI probe into county hiring practices and a rebuke of county Republican leadership less than two weeks ago, the Ocean County Board of Commissioners split on retaining County Administrator Carl Block until the end of the year – ultimately deciding he must leave in September – and spurred a heated and contentious outcry from residents and party officials after hiring a little-known retired New Jersey state trooper as the county’s future deputy administrator over the longtime and much-lauded Chief Financial Officer, who it was revealed asked to be considered for the position.

