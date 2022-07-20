Shots fired on Fresno’s Bulldog Lane, police say

FRESNO, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – One person was detained after shots were fired into a Fresno apartment unit on Bulldog Lane on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the call was first received around 10:40 p.m. – and as they were arriving more calls were being made by residents about further shots fired. Officers were able to locate a male who matched the description of the suspect and that person was detained by police.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to police. A nearby apartment complex and a number of vehicles were both struck by gunfire.

