San Diego, CA

Water still 'taste, smell like dirt?' City of San Diego says issues should be gone soon

CBS 8
CBS 8
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO — City of San Diego residents reached out to us two weeks ago saying their water "tastes like dirt." CBS 8 worked to get an answer from the city. We were told the change in the water's taste and smell was expected to be gone within a few...

www.cbs8.com

inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening ‘Today’ on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Break
Politics
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit San Diego, CA ( Best Weather & Events)

San Diego is known around the world for its massive zoo, beautiful beaches, and unique culture. The idyllic weather and countless attractions make San Diego one of the most popular tourist destinations. So, what is the best time to visit San Diego?. The best time to visit San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Will Market on 8th become hot spot for National City?

Market on 8th, National City's sprawling food hall that opened almost a year ago in its emergent downtown, is growing. While its flagship brewery, Novo Brazil, is leaving, the goal is to make way for more craft breweries. The National City Planning Commission on July 18 approved changes that -...
NATIONAL CITY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street

SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Habitat for Humanity offering 10 affordable homes in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Ten affordable homes in Escondido from the San Diego Habitat for Humanity will become available to qualified buyers, the housing provider announced Wednesday. Located on El Norte Parkway, the 1,250 square foot duplex-style homes features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attached garages, spokesperson Ellen Immergut stated...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Oceanside pier bandshell set for changes – but which ones?

Oceanside’s most recognized yet most neglected building is about to get its first major upgrade since it was built in 1950. The beachfront “bandshell” immediately south of the Oceanside pier has hosted high school graduation ceremonies, Easter Sunday church services, community dance groups and sold-out concerts by John Fogerty, Crosby Stills & Nash, and the Black Keys. The Oceanside city council is set to decide on some major changes to the “pier plaza” area in September after some ten public meetings.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

