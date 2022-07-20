Boxer, SoCal native Ryan Garcia discusses fight with mental health

Tyson Fury, who claims to be retired, is still regarded by many as the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world. Therefore, when Tyson talks, fans listen. And Tyson likes to talk – oftentimes a lot. A recent statement from the towering Englishman is certainly leading to eyebrows being raised. “This is reconfirmation” Fury claims in a video posted on social media Wednesday, “of what I’ve said about fighting Anthony Joshua for fuck all in England. That’s how the fight happens, I sign the contract today, the fight’s got to be for free, free to our television, and all tickets go for free. No money is to be made out of this British historic fight if it happens. There’s the terms. I’m in the driving seat. Take it or f’ng leave it. The ball is in your court guys. Take it or leave it. Either way. I don’t give a damn. There’s the offer. Peace out.”

