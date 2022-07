BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Behavioral can be more easily accessed by those who may need it. It now only takes three digits rather than 10 to save a life. As of July 16th, 2022, the new number for suicide and crisis prevention is 988, it is available for both call and text.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO