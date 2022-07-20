ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Summer Movie Year Ever

By Dave Gonzales
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best summer movie year ever. First, they discuss what the summer movie season is and how it has changed over...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Freakout

Mal and Jo are back to break down the trailer for the new HBO series House of the Dragon. They talk about the highlights from the trailer and speculate on what to expect from the Game of Thrones spinoff. Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin. Social: Jomi Adeniran. Associate Producer:...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

All Eyes on Keke Palmer: How the ‘Nope’ Star Earned Hollywood’s Trust

When the character Emerald Haywood first appears in the new movie Nope, gusting into the picture with gale-force authority and bluster, she promptly whips up audiences’ interest, both real and imagined. It’s not just the viewers sitting in the movie theater, watching Jordan Peele’s latest film about some rather uninvited guests, who find themselves with all eyes on Emerald—it’s most of the people milling around on-screen, too.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer, Plus The Superhero Movies Draft

The Midnight Boys round up and deliver their instant reactions to the newly released ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer fresh off the start of Comic-Con (03:27). Then, they dive into the best superhero films they can summon and deliver the ultimate superhero films draft (09:11). Hosts: Charles Holmes,...
MOVIES
The Ringer

Jordan Peele Exists in a Space of His Own

We didn’t learn much about Nope from its first trailer. Released the night of the Super Bowl in February, the two-minute spot for this eerie-looking late-summer thriller revealed the principle cast, the small-town ranch setting, and … almost nothing else. A sense of mystery can be a powerful advertising tool; leave prospective viewers dying to know more and they might pay good money to discover what you’re hiding from them. Beyond that, though, the marketing team at Universal clearly realized that there was only one thing they had to reveal to get people excited for Nope—the three words that drop down into frame like a UFO around the 50-second mark: “From Jordan Peele.”
MOVIES
The Ringer

Reviewing ‘Resident Evil’

Justin and Micah return to discuss Netflix’s Resident Evil, the video game and its writing, the television show vs. the movies, and Lance Reddick’s role in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
Floor8

Watch the trailer for Lili Reinhart's FIRST Netflix movie 'Look Both Ways'

Lili Reinhart's career post-Riverdale is looking bright! The 25-year-old actress is starring in an upcoming movie for the global streaming giant, Netflix, with Look Both Ways, a rom-com movie about two possible outcomes and lives. The official synopsis reads:. "On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie's life diverges into...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Nope’ With Jordan Peele!

Nope, Jordan Peele’s third feature film as writer-director, is in theaters now. Sean and Van Lathan dig into this complex, fascinating extraterrestrial tale (1:00), before Peele himself joins to talk about how and why he made his movie (1:05:00). Sean and Peele talk about the process and importance of...
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 9 Recap

Joanna and Ben start their conversation by discussing the amazing job director Michael Morris and writer Ann Cherkis did on this episode and the other chapters they worked on together in the Breaking Bad universe (21:19). Next, they dissect the opening montage and compliment Rhea Seehorn’s performance in this episode and throughout the series (24:08). They then debate the episode’s theme of dual identities and lament Gus’s inability to show his true self to the cartel, as well as the metaphorical prison he and Mike have built around themselves as a result of their actions (30:14). After the break, they discuss Howard’s memorial at HMM and ponder if this was the moment in which Kim ultimately decides to exit the “bad choice road” and split with Jimmy (47:18). Finally, they end the pod by dissecting Jimmy’s cinematic transition into Saul Goodman, theorize how the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad timelines will be cemented, and look forward to next week’s episode and the rest of the season (1:07:46).
TV SERIES
toofab.com

Ryan Gosling Was 'Surprised' by Viral Response to His Ken Photo from Barbie Movie

The "Gray Man" star also reveals the hilarious "sign" he saw in his own yard that convinced him he needed to take on this role for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film. Ryan Gosling may be on a promotional tour for his new film with Chris Evans, "The Gray Man," but he's definitely spent as much time talking about "Barbie" as the project he's supposed to be pitching.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 3

Tyson is joined by former Survivor contestant Stephen Fishbach to discuss the latest episode of the The Challenge: USA. They break down the strategy involved in the “Hang On Man” challenge, Tyson’s plan for the game as a whole, and his reaction to the results of the elimination challenge.
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘The Captain’ Episode 2, Featuring Jeff Nelson

(01:24) — EPISODE 2: JJ and JackO recap the second episode of The Captain and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment. (54:18) — JEFF NELSON: Former Yankees pitcher Jeff Nelson returns to discuss his tenure with the team, the ‘96 World Series championship, Derek Jeter’s poise, how special 1998 was, and the infamous brawl.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Don't Worry Darling' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Olivia Wilde's Thriller

This fall there are a lot of exciting movies to look forward to. Between Halloween Ends, Black Adam, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story, there's a healthy mix of horror, superhero fun, and mystery. Right smack in the middle of those releases is Olivia Wilde's next directorial offering, Don't Worry Darling. It's one of this fall's most anticipated new releases.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Melissa Gilbert Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pictures From ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Set

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie takes “throwback Thursday” to heart with these old-school photos from the show. Gilbert’s character, Laura Ingalls, is so beloved by viewers to this day. In fact, she still digs playing the role on the NBC drama. You can tell that memories from the days on the show’s set are some of her most cherished moments. In this selection of pictures, you’ll be able to see a sweet one of Michael Landon at the end. While it’s been many years since Landon died, Gilbert loves her costar to this very day. Enjoy the views that she shares with all of us.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Harry Styles Romantic Drama ‘My Policeman’ to Make World Premiere at TIFF

The new Harry Styles film “My Policeman” will have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, it was announced today. Split between two timelines, the drama follows the trio of Tom (Styles), Patrick (David Dawson) and Marion (Emma Corrin) in 1950s Britain as they navigate the contours of a homosexual affair. Forty years later, they are given a chance to confront the past when an older Patrick (Rupert Everett) pays a visit to the home of Tom (Linus Roache) and Marion (Gina McKee).
MOVIES

