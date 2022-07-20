The Best Summer Movie Year Ever

Joanna and Ben start their conversation by discussing the amazing job director Michael Morris and writer Ann Cherkis did on this episode and the other chapters they worked on together in the Breaking Bad universe (21:19). Next, they dissect the opening montage and compliment Rhea Seehorn’s performance in this episode and throughout the series (24:08). They then debate the episode’s theme of dual identities and lament Gus’s inability to show his true self to the cartel, as well as the metaphorical prison he and Mike have built around themselves as a result of their actions (30:14). After the break, they discuss Howard’s memorial at HMM and ponder if this was the moment in which Kim ultimately decides to exit the “bad choice road” and split with Jimmy (47:18). Finally, they end the pod by dissecting Jimmy’s cinematic transition into Saul Goodman, theorize how the Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad timelines will be cemented, and look forward to next week’s episode and the rest of the season (1:07:46).

