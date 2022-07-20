7-Days of Water Temperature at the Willamette River at Portland, OR (14211720)

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Phillip knew he wanted to live in St. Johns the first time he visited Cathedral Park, an expansive, grassy field beneath the North Portland neighborhood’s famous green bridge. When asked why he chose St. Johns, Phillip lit up. He explained that his sister lived in the area and would sometimes give him a ride to and from day jobs, so he had seen the bridge. “One day she took me after work and we bought dinner and we went down to the park right there and ahhh that was so nice. I said, ‘I want to live around this place.’ I don’t know why – this area is just so nice!”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO