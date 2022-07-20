ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Go To Familiar Pipeline Again, Sign USFL Touchdown Reception Leader

By Eric Williams
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing a busy offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders chose to add more depth to their wide receiver group today by signing Isaiah Zuber. He’s the current USFL touchdown reception leader who formerly played for the Houston Gamblers. As the team prepares for training camp and the upcoming Hall of Fame game,...

