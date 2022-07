Finn may not be dead but in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers, he may wish he was when he gets on Sheila’s bad side! Yikes!. Sheila was overjoyed to learn that she hadn’t killed her son and that Li was nursing Finn back to life. However, after disposing of his adoptive mother, Sheila went all-in on bringing Finn back to her. But while he’s desperate to get back to his family and loved ones, he’s in no condition to do so. “You do not move,” Sheila hisses at her son.

