ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Trevor Noah Raises Eyebrows At Secret Service's 'Perfect' Missing Texts Excuse

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tCjJ_0glrLAHW00

Trevor Noah is a bit skeptical of the U.S. Secret Service’s explanation for its missing texts from Jan. 6, 2021.

The reason the Secret Service was unable to provide the subpoenaed records to the House committee investigating the attack? The agency said the messages were deleted as part of a routine and pre-planned device-replacement program.

The Secret Service has denied maliciously erasing the messages following a request for the records.

“Wow, this is so sad. The Secret Service lost all the texts from January 6th because they were doing a ‘device replacement program.’ What a perfect ― I mean terrible ― thing,” Noah said Tuesday on “The Daily Show.” “Why do I feel like this is the same kind of device replacement program you do when your partner asks you to explain where you were the other night?”

The Secret Service has faced intensifying scrutiny after it said it planned to dispute the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told House investigators that Trump lunged at the steering wheel of the presidential limo on Jan. 6 and demanded to be taken to the U.S. Capitol.

Watch his roast below on “The Daily Show”:

Comments / 59

Buckeye Fan
1d ago

Replacement of devices does not require data to be deleted. The data does not reside on the device, but on a server. If the server is to be migrated, the data does not get deleted, but simply copied to the new server. Something is very nefarious here. Saying texts deleted as a result of device migration does not make sense, it is irrelevant there was a migration, the data would be preserved with or without a migration.

Reply
9
Sandi Yukman
1d ago

BS. I've been in IT a long time and everyone knows you back up everything at least once, sometimes twice before you transition to a new service or do a system upgrade. Those texts exist and secret service should be placed in jail until someone remembers about those backups

Reply
11
colonel's daughter
2d ago

There needs to be consequences for those acts. This is destruction of evidence

Reply(9)
28
Related
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#U S Secret Service#The U S Secret Service#Trump White House
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

Julia Ainsley reports on the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog’s allegation that the Secret Service deleted a “significant number” of text messages from both Jan. 6 and 5. The Secret Service claims the deletions were part of a previously scheduled device replacement program, which Mika Brezinski refers to as “a huge stretch, at best.”July 15, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

101K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy