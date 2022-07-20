ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two confirmed dead after light plane crashes at Co Down airport

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Police have confirmed that two people have died following a crash involving a light aircraft in Co Down.

Emergency services rushed to Newtownards Airport following a 999 call on Tuesday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported to police at 8.20pm that a light aircraft had crashed at the airport.

“Officers and other emergency services attended the scene.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead.”

Emergency services attended the airport on Tuesday (Rebecca Black/PA) (PA Wire)

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

A statement said: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”

Alliance Party councillor Victoria Moore said the incident is a terrible shock to the community.

She told the BBC: “As somebody who lives very locally – just under the flight path of the airfield – I know how busy it is.

“This will be a terrible shock to the community and very sad news for the families affected.

“The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen.”

