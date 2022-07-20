TEE UP FOR COTTONWOOD’S NINE AND WINE FOOD AND GOLF EVENT MARCH 25!

Our guide to unique lodging and adventures in San Diego’s beautiful backcountry. June 13, 2018 (Santee and Lakeside) – The Lakeside and Santee areas in San Diego’s East County encompass portions of the San Diego River Park as well as multiple lakes and reservoirs idyllic for fishing, boating, hiking, and birdwatching. Lodging options range from camping and cabins to a casino and spa resort on tribal land. You’ll also find museums, a rodeo, racetrack speedway, breweries, nature preserves, parks, live theatre, modern shopping and quaint downtown district to explore.

