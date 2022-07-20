Bushell leading in clerk of court race

Reardon Sullivan, the recent chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee, said Friday he’s thankful to have won the Republican primary for county executive. Sullivan, the head of Rockville engineering consulting company with more than 40 employees, was facing Skelly Skolnick, an attorney in elder law and adult guardianship cases, who said Friday that he didn’t expect to catch Sullivan’s vote tally with the counting of mail-in or provisional ballots. As of Friday afternoon, the State Board of Elections showed Sullivan with 9,244 votes (63.6%) and Skolnick with 5,290 votes (36.4%).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO