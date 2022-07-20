ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Bushell leading in clerk of court race

By Dan Schere
bethesdamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was updated at 9:50 a.m. on July 20, 2022, to include the latest vote totals. Montgomery County Circuit Court clerk Karen Bushell was leading challenger Alan Bowser in the Democratic primary Tuesday night. As...

bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Reardon Sullivan wins Republican primary for county executive as opponent concedes

Reardon Sullivan, the recent chair of the county’s Republican Central Committee, said Friday he’s thankful to have won the Republican primary for county executive. Sullivan, the head of Rockville engineering consulting company with more than 40 employees, was facing Skelly Skolnick, an attorney in elder law and adult guardianship cases, who said Friday that he didn’t expect to catch Sullivan’s vote tally with the counting of mail-in or provisional ballots. As of Friday afternoon, the State Board of Elections showed Sullivan with 9,244 votes (63.6%) and Skolnick with 5,290 votes (36.4%).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Marc Elrich Inches Closer to David Blair in County Executive Primary As Mail-In/Provisional Ballots Are Counted

With all Election Day precincts having reported, Mail-In/Provisional Ballots are currently being counted. Incumbent Marc Elrich is inching closer in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive. As of the latest update at 8:23am, David Blair (30,337, 39.3%) holds a lead of just 550 votes Marc Elrich (29,787, 38.59%). David Blair led by 1,191 votes when early voting and Election Day votes were tallied, but has only received 1,376 mail-in/provisional ballot votes compared to 2,017 for Marc Elrich. Marc Elrich defeated David Blair by just 77 votes in 2018.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

McCarthy looks ahead to likely fifth term as Montgomery County’s top prosecutor

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy is looking ahead to what will likely be his fifth four-year term in office as the county’s top prosecutor. McCarthy, 70, continues to lead challengers Bernice Mireku-North, Perry Paylor and Tom DeGonia by substantial margins in the Democratic primary. As of Wednesday, with early vote totals and all 258 precincts reporting, the vote totals were:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

With some local races undecided, scores of Democrats convene at ‘Kiss and Make Up’ event

This story was updated at 1 p.m. July 22, 2022, to include that Seth Grimes has decided not to run for Takoma Park mayor. Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, activity was bustling — as it typically is — in Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring. About half a dozen skateboarders were honing their craft. Friends were chatting, and Guys in Thin Ties, an ’80s cover band, was preparing for Silver Spring’s weekly summer concert series.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Hans Riemer Concedes County Executive Democratic Primary; David Blair Narrowly Leads Marc Elrich With Mail-In/Provisional Ballots Not Yet Counted

Hans Riemer has officially conceded in the still-to-be determined Democratic primary for Montgomery County Exefutive. Riemer received 14,911 (20.4%) votes, coming in third behind David Blair (28,961, 39.63%) and incumbent Marc Elrich (27,770, 38%) with all 258 Election Day precincts reporting. The mail-in and provisional ballots still have to be counted. Riemer’s message can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Blair, Elrich in tight race for Montgomery County executive

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. July 20 to reflect results of the Primary Day vote with 95 percent of precincts reporting. After an expensive, often acrimonious campaign that got underway more than 16 months ago, businessman David Blair was clinging to a small lead over incumbent Marc Elrich in the Democratic primary for county executive Wednesday — in a rematch of their contest four years ago that Elrich won by just 77 votes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
bethesdamagazine.com

Races for County Council Districts 2, 3 and 4 remain uncertain while Friedson clinches Democratic nod for District 1

After months of campaigning ended and tens of thousands of votes were tallied Tuesday night, only one Democratic County Council district race was decided Tuesday — Council Member Andrew Friedson, who represents District 1, won in an unopposed race. Friedson’s district covers Bethesda, Potomac, most of Chevy Chase and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

McCarthy leading in state’s attorney’s race

This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. on July 20, 2022, to include the latest vote totals. In his quest for a fifth term, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy is leading his opponents in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. McCarthy, 70, is facing challengers Tom DeGonia, Bernice Mireku-North and Perry Paylor. There are no Republican candidates.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Incumbents gain lead in at-large County Council race

The three incumbent at-large County Council members led in early returns, but Tom Hucker, a district council member looking to join them, was battling a former Gaithersburg City Council member for the last seat. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, Vice President Evan Glass and member Will Jawando are all seeking...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Four takeaways from school board races as ballot count continues

There are few certainties in the races for seats on the Montgomery County Board of Education, as the count of ballots continues. But with the release of results from early voting and Tuesday’s Primary Election Day, some trends and likely frontrunners are beginning to take shape. There were four...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Five things to know after Primary Election Day in Montgomery County

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 11:10 a.m. July 20 to add the name of County Council at-large candidate Laurie-Anne Sayles. It was a busy day on Tuesday as voters across Maryland and Montgomery County cast their ballots for state and local races in the primary election. Here are five takeaways from Election Day and what to expect in the days to come.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

