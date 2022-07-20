ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Promontory Pointers: Fun and learning at Treehouse Museum; getting used to new car

Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

The Treehouse Museum in Ogden was the scene of Jeannette Poulsen, her son Luke Houston, and Luke’s two sons Parker and Ashton as they enjoyed...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saltlakemagazine.com

A Grown-Up’s Guide to the Rides at Lagoon

Thousands of kids have come of age on the midway at Lagoon, Utah’s biggest and best amusement park. But now you (yes, you in the dad jeans) are not a kid anymore. Nevertheless, you and your landlubber stomach have been dragged here with your kids. Be sure to pack the Pepto Bismol and review this honest guide to what you are in for.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Franklin Stake Trek: A real pioneering experience

Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Franklin Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day. Franklin Stake Trek Masters, Troy and Jennifer Larson, agreed that the 2022 Franklin Stake Trek was a real ‘pioneering’ experience. This year the Franklin Stake Presidency asked the Larsons’ Trek Committee to...
FRANKLIN, ID
kslnewsradio.com

First photo of Joseph Smith may have been found in family heirloom

SALT LAKE CITY — John Whitmer Historical Association took to its Facebook Thursday afternoon claiming the first photo of Joseph Smith has been found. According to the post, the picture can be viewed within a spring/summer 2022 issue of the John Witmer Historical Association Journal. The post was promoting said journal.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Ogden, UT
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Ogden, UT
Ogden, UT
Lifestyle
Herald-Journal

Downtown draw: Cache Valley's first ever brewpub opens to the public

The highly anticipated Prodigy Brewing Co. opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, becoming the first ever brewpub to open in Cache Valley. At lunchtime, the transformed, 122-year-old building at 25 W. Center St. in Logan was filled with people of all ages to experience the food, beer, and atmosphere of Prodigy.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Best Friends to waive adoption fees for National Adoption weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in five years U.S. animal shelters are seeing a decline in the number of animals saved, said the Best Friends Animal Society website. And that’s one of the reasons that the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House is waiving adoption fees on all pets during National Adoption Weekend July 22-24, 2022.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Ogden company puts heat wave on ice

OGDEN, Utah — Utah may be in the grips of a heat wave, but people inside one Ogden business have worn their coats and hoodies summer long. You could say they are toughing out the cold to keep up with the dog days of summer. Workers at Mountain Brand...
OGDEN, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promontory#Pointers#The Treehouse Museum#The Farr Ice Cream
utahstyleanddesign.com

Beat the Heat at the Top Swimming Spots in Utah

While summer in Utah is generally a wonderful time of sunshine, mountain air and endless trails, the dog days can tend to get relentlessly hot, dry and dusty. In addition to creating volatile wildfire conditions, the weather can leave your whole body feeling a bit parched and in need of a respite. Fortunately, the Beehive state is full of literal and figurative oases in the desert, with a host of alpine lakes, mountain reservoirs and waterfall-fed swimming holes. Here’s our list of the best swimming spots in Utah. Some of these require a decent hike to get to, while others are just feet from the car, but they’re all perfect for staying cool on a summer day.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

From the editor

Two items of Logan news in recent days made me wince. The first revolved around a Facebook post by Logan Police, which read in part:. The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Pioneer Day parade and rodeo kicks off this week in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Days of ‘47 parade and rodeo will be kicking off this week as locals celebrate the year pioneers first settled in Utah in 1847. The Days of ’47 Parade will take over the streets of downtown Salt Lake City on July 23 beginning at 9 a.m. The cavalcade will begin the route at South Temple and State Street and end at Liberty Park.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Herald-Journal

University of Utah wants alumni to take in students, for $5K in rent each semester

The University of Utah is asking alumni to lease scarce living space to students, offering to match their interests and pass along $5,000 in payments each semester. With a waiting list for campus housing that topped 3,500 students this spring and still stands at about 600, the U. said it hopes the fall pilot program will be able to place 100 students in 100 homes of alumni and others with connections to the U.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Here's where to watch fireworks for Pioneer Day Weekend 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One night of fireworks is never enough. If you're lucky enough to live in Utah, it's something you never have to worry about thanks to Pioneer Day. Here's your guide to fireworks shows happening for the weekend of July 24. Drop us a line if you know of a fireworks show that should be on this list!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

You think this summer is hot? Summer of 1936 was deadly

About 90 years ago the country was in the grips of a massive economic slump and a record-setting heat wave. If it sounds familiar, it’s because we are living through a similar situation. Inflation rates are high, supply chains clogged and products scarce. Meanwhile the National Weather Service has reported several cities breaking all-time temperature records. Salt Lake City tied its hottest ever recorded temperature (107 degrees Fahrenheit) last week, and as of Wednesday 100 million Americans were under a heat advisory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Hawkins, Neil Dexter

Neil D. Hawkins, passed away peacefully at his home in Wellsville UT at the age of 91 at 2:55pm On July 18th. He was born April 30, 1931 to Everett Abner Hawkins and Louise Parker Hawkins in their small home in Fresno, CA. He was the youngest of 3 boys and later had a younger sister. Neil grew up during World War I and later served his country in the California National Guard. He met his first wife, Bonnie Rae Butler, in the late 1940's after WWII . They were married May 28, 1949. They had 7 children. His driving career began after, as a mechanic for a school district, he was asked to fill in for a sick school bus driver. He liked it so he went to work driving for Fresno City Bus Lines. In 1957 he began work driving for Greyhound Bus Lines. He retired from Greyhound after 35 years. Neil joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1960. He always said that was the best thing he ever did. He loved the Lord and his teachings. He served in many callings during his years in the church including Bishop's Counselor, High Councilman, Branch President and Counselor in an Asian branch. He was predeceased by his first wife in 1976. Neil married Susan James in the Oakland Temple November 4, 1976. They have 3 children. He was also predeceased by one child, Wayne Lee Hawkins. He is survived by his wife, Susan Hawkins and his children Marlene Mudra, Rickey Hawkins, Raelene Van Sciver, Sandra Salazar, Sherry Witwer, Nancy Fiore, Gary Hawkins, Erin Hawkins and Jared Hawkins. A funeral service will be held on Friday July 22, 2022 at 11:00AM with a viewing prior from 9-10:30AM at the Wellsville 3rd Ward LDS Church at 49 W 200 S in Wellsville. A viewing will also be held on Thursday evening from 6-8PM at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St, Logan, UT. A livestream of the funeral may be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
WELLSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Family, friends remember 2 killed in related attacks in Spanish Fork, Ogden

SPANISH FORK — Family and friends are sharing memories of two men suspected of being killed by the same man in separate attacks. Ryan Hooley, 49, was found dead in Spanish Fork on July 8, and the next day police responded to an unprovoked attack in Ogden where they found Tyler Belinti, 23, beaten and hanging from gym equipment. Belinti died July 12.
ksl.com

Extreme heat returns to parts of Utah to start Pioneer Day weekend

ST. GEORGE — Pioneer Day weekend is coming in hot. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of southern Utah, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 110 degrees in and around St. George and Lake Powell for at least Thursday and Friday.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy