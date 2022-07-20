ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis Goes At It With Michael Myers In The ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Universal Pictures offered a welcomed surprise on Tuesday evening. Well before it was expected to arrive, the first Halloween Ends trailer arrived on social platforms. In the newly released...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

First Trailer for 'Halloween Ends' Promises Violent Showdown Between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Halloween Ends. The upcoming slasher will pick up where 2021’s Halloween Kills left off, with Jamie Lee Curtis’ original heroine Laurie Strode continuing her personal fight against Michael Myers. The one-minute trailer shows Laurie and Michael violently facing off against each other, with the latter also haunting the other residents of Haddonfield. It also plays into the nostalgia of the beloved franchise, with scenes from the older films being weaved into the recent trilogy.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Universal Pictures
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Sandra Bullock Has 2 Adorable Little Ones With Complementary Names — Louis and Laila

Sandra Bullock may be in several of your favorite movies, but her favorite role to date is being a mom. "It's just like being a mom, I finally realize, 'Oh, this is what I was supposed to do when I grew up," she said. "Not be an actress; to be a mom. . . . This is my purpose," she told Today in 2018 of her two adopted children, Louis and Laila. The "Ocean's 8" star — among many, many other films — adopted both of her children from Louisiana after witnessing the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Jordan Peele's Nope Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About The Horror Film

Anticipation has been high for Jordan Peele’s Nope, following his previous two (critically acclaimed) forays into the horror genre: 2017's Get Out 2019's Us. Details of Nope’s plot have been kept intentionally sparse, because the writer/director wants to the film to be an unexpected experience for his audiences. Have no fear – the movie has screened, and now we can possibly glean a little more information from the first reactions to the flick, even as we maintain that delightful dread of the unknown.
MOVIES
ComicBook

M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Confirmed as Adaptation of Fan-Favorite Horror Novel

When filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan announced his new movie last year it came with a title, Knock at the Cabin, that made many horror fans wonder. Plot details would later pop up that really made it seem like this movie had something in common with writer Paul Tremblay's horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, and now we know that it does, because it's an adaptation of that book. Tremblay, whose other books include titles like A Head Full of Ghosts and Disappearance at Devil's Rock, confirmed the news in an interview with CNBC.
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
MOVIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy