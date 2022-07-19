ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Panel discussion spotlights COVID-19 R&D

By Holly Auten/LLNL
llnl.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DSI’s career panel series continued on June 28 to highlight some of LLNL’s COVID-19 research projects. Three data scientists—Emilia Grzesiak, Derek Jones, and Priyadip Ray—joined moderator and data scientist Stewart He to talk about their work in drug screening, protein–drug compounds, antibody–antigen sequence analysis, and risk factor...

data-science.llnl.gov

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Discovery of molecular signatures of immature neurons in human brain provides new insights into brain plasticity

A team led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania has used advanced techniques to show that, in a key memory region of the brain called the hippocampus, immature, plastic neurons are present in significant numbers throughout the human lifespan. The findings, published this month in Nature, hope to resolve a long-running controversy over the existence of "adult neurogenesis"—the production of new immature neurons in the mature human brain. The discovery also paves the way for the deeper study of adult neurogenesis and its roles in memory, mood, behavior, and brain disorders.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How organoids can guide pancreatic cancer therapy

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) is at the forefront of using organoid technology to study and treat cancer. Organoids are tiny 3D clusters of cells that are miniature versions of patients' tumors. Now, CSHL Cancer Center Director David Tuveson and Matthew Weiss, a physician at Northwell Health, have found that pancreatic tumor organoids may help guide decisions about a patient's initial treatment before tumor-removal surgery. They piloted a rapid organoid screening test that can yield results in as early as a week.
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Nature.com

An investigation across 45 languages and 12 language families reveals a universal language network

To understand the architecture of human language, it is critical to examine diverse languages; however, most cognitive neuroscience research has focused on only a handful of primarily Indo-European languages. Here we report an investigation of the fronto-temporo-parietal language network across 45 languages and establish the robustness to cross-linguistic variation of its topography and key functional properties, including left-lateralization, strong functional integration among its brain regions and functional selectivity for language processing.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Covid#R D#Llnl#Duke University#Slurm
Phys.org

Predictive model uses gut microbes to forecast human diseases, health outcomes

A new approach that uses artificial intelligence (AI) shows how to use microorganisms in the body and molecules in cells to predict human health outcomes, according to Penn State College of Medicine and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center researchers. They say it could improve the accuracy of predicting the development of human diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and diabetes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language

Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
ROCHESTER, NY
WebMD

Future Is Brighter for Alopecia Treatment: Expert

July 19, 2022 – For many people with severe alopecia areata, who have lived with baldness, or with scalps only sparsely dotted with hair, or with missing eyebrows or lashes, the future has a new look. “There’s this unbelievable momentum,” Brett King, MD, an associate professor of dermatology at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes of presbyopia correction with the latest techniques of presbyLASIK: a systematic review

The aim of this study was to collect the scientific literature on the correction of presbyopia with laser in situ keratomileusis (presbyLASIK) in last years and to analyse the quality of such scientific evidence using a validated methodology for conducting a systematic review. A total of 42 articles were initially identified, but after applying the selection criteria and an additional manual search a total of 23 articles were finally included: 2 non-randomized controlled clinical trials (NRCT) and 21 case series. Quality assessment of NRCTs and case series was performed with the ROBINS-I and the 20-criterion quality appraisal checklist defined by Moga et al. (IHE Publ 2012), respectively. For NRCT, the risk of bias was moderate in one study and serious in the other NRCT, being the main sources of risk, the domains related to confounding, selection of participants and measurement of outcomes. For case series studies, the main source of risk of bias was subjects not entering the study at the same point of the conditions (different levels of presbyopia). Likewise, a significant level of uncertainty was detected for the following items: consecutive recruitment of patients, blinding of outcome assessors to the intervention that the patient received, and conclusions of the study not supported by the results. Research on presbyLASIK to this date is mainly focused on case series generating a limited level of scientific evidence. The two NRCTs identified only demonstrated the potential benefit of combining the multiaspheric profile with some level of monovision in the non-dominant eye.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Software
Nature.com

Epigenetic genes and epilepsy - emerging mechanisms and clinical applications

An increasing number of epilepsies are being attributed to variants in genes with epigenetic functions. The products of these genes include factors that regulate the structure and function of chromatin and the placing, reading and removal of epigenetic marks, as well as other epigenetic processes. In this Review, we provide an overview of the various epigenetic processes, structuring our discussion around five function-based categories: DNA methylation, histone modifications, histone"“DNA crosstalk, non-coding RNAs and chromatin remodelling. We provide background information on each category, describing the general mechanism by which each process leads to altered gene expression. We also highlight key clinical and mechanistic aspects, providing examples of genes that strongly associate with epilepsy within each class. We consider the practical applications of these findings, including tissue-based and biofluid-based diagnostics and precision medicine-based treatments. We conclude that variants in epigenetic genes are increasingly found to be causally involved in the epilepsies, with implications for disease mechanisms, treatments and diagnostics.
SCIENCE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Brightseed and Kallyope announce research collaboration to identify and validate novel bioactives that target weight and blood glucose management

The collaboration with leverage Brightseed’s Forager AI to screen plant compounds for potential bioactives, and then utilize Kallyope’s Klarity platform to validate active agents and derive therapeutics from them that target weight management and glucose control. Brightseed (San Francisco, CA), creator the artificial intelligence platform Forager, has entered...
OBESITY
MedicalXpress

Study finds loss of 'youth' protein may drive aging in eye

Loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may drive age-related changes in the retina, according to a new study in mice from the National Eye Institute (NEI). The retina is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, and aging-associated diseases of the retina, like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), can lead to blindness. This new finding could lead to therapies to prevent AMD and other aging conditions of the retina. The study was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution of meristem zonation by CLE gene duplication in land plants

In angiosperms, a negative feedback pathway involving CLAVATA3 (CLV3) peptide and WUSCHEL transcription factor maintains the stem-cell population in the shoot apical meristem and is central for continued shoot growth and organogenesis. An intriguing question is how this cell-signalling system was established during the evolution of land plants. On the basis of two recent studies on CLV3/ESR-related (CLE) genes, this paper proposes a model for the evolution of meristem zonation. The model suggests that a stem-cell-limiting CLV3 pathway is derived from stem-cell-promoting CLE pathways conserved in land pants by gene duplication in the angiosperm lineage. The model can be examined in the future by genomic and developmental studies on diverse plant species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Biofilm cultivation facilitates coexistence and adaptive evolution in an industrial bacterial community

The majority of ecological, industrial and medical impacts of bacteria result from diverse communities containing multiple species. This diversity presents a significant challenge as co-cultivation of multiple bacterial species frequently leads to species being outcompeted and, with this, the possibility to manipulate, evolve and improve bacterial communities is lost. Ecological theory predicts that a solution to this problem will be to grow species in structured environments, which reduces the likelihood of competitive exclusion. Here, we explored the ability of cultivation in a structured environment to facilitate coexistence, evolution, and adaptation in an industrially important community: Lactococcus lactis and Leuconostoc mesenteroides frequently used as dairy starter cultures. As commonly occurs, passaging of these two species together in a liquid culture model led to the loss of one species in 6 of 20 lineages (30%). By contrast, when we co-cultured the two species as biofilms on beads, a stable coexistence was observed in all lineages studied for over 100 generations. Moreover, we show that the co-culture drove evolution of new high-yield variants, which compared to the ancestor grew more slowly, yielded more cells and had enhanced capability of biofilm formation. Importantly, we also show that these high-yield biofilm strains did not evolve when each species was passaged in monoculture in the biofilm model. Therefore, both co-culture and the biofilm model were conditional for these high-yield strains to evolve. Our study underlines the power of ecological thinking-namely, the importance of structured environments for coexistence-to facilitate cultivation, evolution, and adaptation of industrially important bacterial communities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reeling it in: how DNA topology drives loop extrusion by condensin

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Structural maintenance of chromosomes (SMC) complexes such as condensin regulate chromosome organization by extruding loops. A new study uses single-molecule imaging of condensin on supercoiled DNA to understand how condensins navigate the under- and overwound DNA states common throughout the genome. Condensins,...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Wireless tech activates fly brain circuits in under a second

New wireless technology can remotely activate specific brain circuits in fruit flies in under one second. As reported in Nature Materials, researchers used magnetic signals to activate targeted neurons that controlled the body position of freely moving fruit flies in an enclosure. “To study the brain or to treat neurological...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

The cell-line-derived subcutaneous tumor model in preclinical cancer research

Tumor-bearing experimental animals are essential for preclinical cancer drug development. A broad range of tumor models is available, with the simplest and most widely used involving a tumor of mouse or human origin growing beneath the skin of a mouse: the subcutaneous tumor model. Here, we outline the different types of in vivo tumor model, including some of their advantages and disadvantages and how they fit into the drug-development process. We then describe in more detail the subcutaneous tumor model and key steps needed to establish it in the laboratory, namely: choosing the mouse strain and tumor cells; cell culture, preparation and injection of tumor cells; determining tumor volume; mouse welfare; and an appropriate experimental end point. The protocol leads to subcutaneous tumor growth usually within 1"“3 weeks of cell injection and is suitable for those with experience in tissue culture and mouse experimentation.
CANCER
Nature.com

De novo designed peptides for cellular delivery and subcellular localisation

Increasingly, it is possible to design peptide and protein assemblies de novo from first principles or computationally. This approach provides new routes to functional synthetic polypeptides, including designs to target and bind proteins of interest. Much of this work has been developed in vitro. Therefore, a challenge is to deliver de novo polypeptides efficiently to sites of action within cells. Here we describe the design, characterisation, intracellular delivery, and subcellular localisation of a de novo synthetic peptide system. This system comprises a dual-function basic peptide, programmed both for cell penetration and target binding, and a complementary acidic peptide that can be fused to proteins of interest and introduced into cells using synthetic DNA. The designs are characterised in vitro using biophysical methods and X-ray crystallography. The utility of the system for delivery into mammalian cells and subcellular targeting is demonstrated by marking organelles and actively engaging functional protein complexes.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Tobias Kind, Leader in Computational Metabolomics, Joins Enveda Biosciences

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Enveda Biosciences, a pioneer in small molecule drug discovery using machine learning and metabolomics to harness the potential of natural products, today announced that Tobias Kind, Ph.D., will join the company’s industry-leading data science team as Research Fellow. Dr. Kind is one of the world’s most respected and highly cited researchers in computational metabolomics and natural products research. He will play a key role in driving continued data science innovation for Enveda’s drug discovery platform and the company’s leadership in metabolomics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005814/en/ Enveda Biosciences today announced that Tobias Kind, one of the world’s most respected computational metabolomics researchers, is joining the company’s industry-leading data science team as Research Fellow. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

A metagenomic DNA sequencing assay that is robust against environmental DNA contamination

Metagenomic DNA sequencing is a powerful tool to characterize microbial communities but is sensitive to environmental DNA contamination, in particular when applied to samples with low microbial biomass. Here, we present Sample-Intrinsic microbial DNA Found by Tagging and sequencing (SIFT-seq) a metagenomic sequencing assay that is robust against environmental DNA contamination introduced during sample preparation. The core idea of SIFT-seq is to tag the DNA in the sample prior to DNA isolation and library preparation with a label that can be recorded by DNA sequencing. Any contaminating DNA that is introduced in the sample after tagging can then be bioinformatically identified and removed. We applied SIFT-seq to screen for infections from microorganisms with low burden in blood and urine, to identify COVID-19 co-infection, to characterize the urinary microbiome, and to identify microbial DNA signatures of sepsis and inflammatory bowel disease in blood.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy