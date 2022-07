Roblox is a very popular and fun game platform that gives access to several games. So if you are trying to launch Roblox to play games but are getting the Your computer graphics card is not compatible with Roblox’s minimum system requirements error, there are a few workarounds. This error mostly comes up when you use an outdated graphics driver or your PC doesn’t have some software (like DirectX 10 or DirectX 11) required to run Roblox. Regardless of the reason for the issue, we’ve compiled a list of solutions you can use to troubleshoot the error on Windows 11/10 computers.

