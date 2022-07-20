ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

OUR THREE FOR 3

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2200 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3043 or www.originalshrimpdock.com. The Original Shrimp Dock, a sister restaurant to Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, is as much a music venue as it is a home for food. The menu has plenty of bar and comfort fare — cheese curds, anyone? Plus wings, tacos, burgers...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Sea Salt celebrates National Tequila Day on Sunday, July 24, with a cocktail special. The Blueberry Jalapeño Margarita features Blanco tequila, fresh blueberry, jalapeño, lime and Himalayan pink salt. The drink is priced at $18. 1186 Third St. S., Naples; 239-434-7258; seasaltnaples.com. The Wine Store hosts a wine...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CLUB NOTES

PC Bug Club currently holds its monthly meetings using the Zoom format. The club invites you to join them online via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The featured speaker is Charles Flum, Vice President of the PC Bug Club in Naples. His topic is “Photography and Computers.” Mr. Flum has been taking photographs since he was eight In the past 20 years he has become more involved with photography, briefly going pro. This presentation will deal with how to enhance your photos on the computer or on your phone. The PC Bug Club is a computer and technology club providing information and education on computers and mobile devices. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. Both novice and advanced users are encouraged to attend. If you would like to attend this meeting, call Don Beach at 239-455-1542 to receive the ZOOM meeting link.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: The Firestone Grill Room, 2224 Bay St., Fort Myers; 239-334-3473; www.firestonefl.com. The Price: Half-price sushi rolls and select bottles of wines on Tuesdays. The Details: Swank restaurants can prove affordable — if you shop their specials. Firestone’s half-priced Tuesday deals are limited but can make dining out on a weeknight worthwhile.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

THE ULTIMATE WATERSIDE ESTATE

KNOWN LOCALLY AS THE “PINK house,” a waterfront home at 1350 Jewel Box Ave. in Naples has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The online promotion runs through Aug. 2 at www.HGTV.com and showcases homes for sale in eight categories:. Amazing Kitchens.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Kiwanis offer discount dining coupon book

The Fort Myers Metro-McGregor Kiwanis has recruited 40 local restaurants in Lee County to offer dining discounts in a Delicious Dining Discount coupon book for $25. Most discounts are valid through Nov. 15. Now in its 14th year, the coupon book is the club’s largest fundraiser, with all profits going back to help local children and the local community.
FORT MYERS, FL
travelyouman.com

18 Fun Indoor Activities Fort Myers 2022

In Fort Myers, it appears to rain most days, and those times may be quite monotonous. We created a list of things to do in Fort Myers when it rains because of this. Our list consists of both local and domestic activities. Even while rainy days might thwart your plans...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

EDGE, a full-service interior design, cabinetry, closet and millwork company, announced the additions of two new team members. Luann Powers-Gliwski joins as an as interior designer. She is a multiple award-winning Naples interior designer with more than 20 years of experience. A graduate of Florida State University’s School of Visual Arts with a bachelor’s degree in interior design, she holds the National Council for Interior Design Qualification certification and is a Florida-licensed interior designer. In this role, she is responsible for working directly with clients throughout the interior design process. Johanne Vincent joins EDGE as project coordinator. She has more than 25 years of interior product design and fashion industry experience. Prior to joining EDGE, she worked in visual merchandising, interior design, sales and office management for various interior design firms and area retail boutiques. As project coordinator, she is responsible for several duties, including managing EDGE accounts receivable and payable; providing administrative support to the cabinetry team; providing bid requests; maintaining digital client and vendor records, architectural plans, price lists, catalogs, order forms, samples, and various specifications.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Five date nights that bust cliches

Dinner and a movie: ho-hum. Dancing? Going wild? How cliché. Fort Myers’ Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods have much more to offer for impressing and romanticizing — whether it’s a first date or a one-night escape from kids on summer vacation. The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau has a lot of ideas in the out-of-the-box date-night department; here are some top picks.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

‘Ding’ Darling Photo Contest now open for entries

July 15 marked the opening of the 30th annual “Ding” Darling Amateur Photo Contest. Deadline for submission is Sept. 15; all entries must be submitted electronically. Cash award prizes are $300 for first place, $225 for second, and $175 for third. The contest, sponsored by the “Ding” Darling...
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $7,495,000 Incredible Architectural Home in Naples is Truly An Entertainer’s Paradise with A Multitude of Entertaining Areas

The Home in Naples, an incredible architectural estate showcases a warm and architecturally striking design in one of the most coveted residential areas of Naples is now available for sale. This home located at 650 Regatta Rd, Naples, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra L Malone (Phone: 239-218-7164) at John R. Wood Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank provides cost of living adjustments to employees. In recognition of the hard work and dedication of team members, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank announced a company wide cost of living adjustment to benefit employees. Due to the rise in the cost of living, expenses and a desire to retain, as well as attract, employees, the board of directors unanimously voted to implement the change effective this month.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Eden Oak should be preserved, not developed

One of my favorite pastimes is recreational fishing and it’s also one of the primary reasons I love living in Southwest Florida. I’m also a physician and private practice owner so I understand the need for balance between environmental regulation and the free enterprise economy. Protecting the property at Eden Oak is one example of that delicate balance.
LEE COUNTY, FL

