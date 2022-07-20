ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Kiwanis offer discount dining coupon book

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

The Fort Myers Metro-McGregor Kiwanis has recruited 40 local restaurants in Lee County to offer dining discounts in a Delicious Dining Discount coupon book for $25. Most discounts are valid through Nov. 15. Now in its 14th year, the coupon book is the club’s largest...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Eight businesses join Publix-anchored center

A lineup of eight new retail companies are coming to The Landings in Sarasota, including a cookie business, a food truck-turned-restaurant and a workout studio. The Landings is a Benderson Development project that features an open-air shopping, dining and wellness experience. The Publix-anchored center is located off U.S. 41 south of Proctor Road.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

Rare condo perfect for downtown living

Have you been thinking of making your move to downtown Fort Myers? Now is your chance to live in the vibrant neighborhood and own a rarely available three-bed two-bath condo end unit condo overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee River and city of Fort Myers. Stunning sunsets and a million-dollar view await on the lanai at 2350 W. First St., #705. The unit is located in First Harbour Towers — one of the first mid-century modern buildings in Fort Myers designed by Robert Matts.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

THE ULTIMATE WATERSIDE ESTATE

KNOWN LOCALLY AS THE “PINK house,” a waterfront home at 1350 Jewel Box Ave. in Naples has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The online promotion runs through Aug. 2 at www.HGTV.com and showcases homes for sale in eight categories:. Amazing Kitchens.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Magnificent Estate Home Showcases Exquisite Architectural Details in Miromar Lakes Seeking $6,499,500

The Home in Miromar Lakes, a magnificent estate on a private waterfront peninsula showcases exquisite architectural details and an amazing outdoor oasis is now available for sale. This home located at 11910 Via Salerno Way, Miromar Lakes, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Mishler (Phone: 239-691-2487) & Angela M Bavetta (Phone: 239-259-7859) at John R. Wood Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Miromar Lakes.
MIROMAR LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Lee County, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CLUB NOTES

PC Bug Club currently holds its monthly meetings using the Zoom format. The club invites you to join them online via Zoom at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The featured speaker is Charles Flum, Vice President of the PC Bug Club in Naples. His topic is “Photography and Computers.” Mr. Flum has been taking photographs since he was eight In the past 20 years he has become more involved with photography, briefly going pro. This presentation will deal with how to enhance your photos on the computer or on your phone. The PC Bug Club is a computer and technology club providing information and education on computers and mobile devices. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. Both novice and advanced users are encouraged to attend. If you would like to attend this meeting, call Don Beach at 239-455-1542 to receive the ZOOM meeting link.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Sea Salt celebrates National Tequila Day on Sunday, July 24, with a cocktail special. The Blueberry Jalapeño Margarita features Blanco tequila, fresh blueberry, jalapeño, lime and Himalayan pink salt. The drink is priced at $18. 1186 Third St. S., Naples; 239-434-7258; seasaltnaples.com. The Wine Store hosts a wine...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis#Coupon#Discounts#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bayfront Bistro#Doc Ford#Rum Bar Grille#Haney S Caf#India Palace#Nick Stella#Paradise Deli Grill#The Saucy Meatball#Chamber Of Commerce#P O Box 61104
Florida Weekly

GET OUT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center will host its 2nd Annual catch-and-release backwater fishing tournament, Reeling for Riders, Aug. 12-13. The fishing tournament brings anglers of all ages together for a fun and competitive day on the backwaters. The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 12 with a captain’s meeting at Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop (1949 Davis Blvd in Naples) at 6 p.m. At least one member per team must attend to receive angler cards, official rulers, and tournament rules. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. The fishing tournament can take place anywhere on the water on Saturday, Aug. 13. Pictures must be turned in by 3 p.m. The tournament concludes that evening with an Awards Dinner and silent auction at Naples Therapeutic Riding Center (206 Ridge Drive in Naples) at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in three divisions (guided with license captain onboard, open, fly) to the individual with the largest catch of Redfish, Snook and Trout and a trashcan slam winner with the largest catch of Catfish, Ladyfish or Jack. The entry fee is $400 per boat/team. There is no limit to the number of anglers per boat. There are also a variety of sponsorship opportunities. To learn more or register, visit www.NTRC. org or e-mail admin@ntrc.org.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

On-the-move parking entrepreneur revs up successful business strategy

Radostin Nikolov worked for several years as a valet in downtown Naples, where he saw firsthand the challenges of parking cars in the increasingly busy Fifth Avenue South area. The Bulgarian native talked to his boss about improvements and changes that could be made. But the boss wasn’t interested.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

2200 Main St., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3043 or www.originalshrimpdock.com. The Original Shrimp Dock, a sister restaurant to Parrot Key Caribbean Grill, is as much a music venue as it is a home for food. The menu has plenty of bar and comfort fare — cheese curds, anyone? Plus wings, tacos, burgers and other sandwiches, and a dish or two sporting its shrimp. As for the entertainment, the Original Shrimp Dock offers music on two stages nightly. Dueling Pianos, anyone? That’s every Friday and Saturday.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
businessobserverfl.com

Grocery chain readies for opening day in Cape Coral, plans 100 hires

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is nearing completion in Cape Coral, and seeks to hire some 100 full and part-time employees. The store, at 1800 NE Pine Island, is scheduled to open Oct. 7. A virtual management hiring event will take place on Aug. 12, according to a statement....
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

EDGE, a full-service interior design, cabinetry, closet and millwork company, announced the additions of two new team members. Luann Powers-Gliwski joins as an as interior designer. She is a multiple award-winning Naples interior designer with more than 20 years of experience. A graduate of Florida State University’s School of Visual Arts with a bachelor’s degree in interior design, she holds the National Council for Interior Design Qualification certification and is a Florida-licensed interior designer. In this role, she is responsible for working directly with clients throughout the interior design process. Johanne Vincent joins EDGE as project coordinator. She has more than 25 years of interior product design and fashion industry experience. Prior to joining EDGE, she worked in visual merchandising, interior design, sales and office management for various interior design firms and area retail boutiques. As project coordinator, she is responsible for several duties, including managing EDGE accounts receivable and payable; providing administrative support to the cabinetry team; providing bid requests; maintaining digital client and vendor records, architectural plans, price lists, catalogs, order forms, samples, and various specifications.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

‘Ding’ Darling Photo Contest now open for entries

July 15 marked the opening of the 30th annual “Ding” Darling Amateur Photo Contest. Deadline for submission is Sept. 15; all entries must be submitted electronically. Cash award prizes are $300 for first place, $225 for second, and $175 for third. The contest, sponsored by the “Ding” Darling...
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $7,495,000 Incredible Architectural Home in Naples is Truly An Entertainer’s Paradise with A Multitude of Entertaining Areas

The Home in Naples, an incredible architectural estate showcases a warm and architecturally striking design in one of the most coveted residential areas of Naples is now available for sale. This home located at 650 Regatta Rd, Naples, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandra L Malone (Phone: 239-218-7164) at John R. Wood Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Naples.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy