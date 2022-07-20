Kiwanis offer discount dining coupon book

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center will host its 2nd Annual catch-and-release backwater fishing tournament, Reeling for Riders, Aug. 12-13. The fishing tournament brings anglers of all ages together for a fun and competitive day on the backwaters. The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 12 with a captain’s meeting at Mangrove Outfitters Fly Shop (1949 Davis Blvd in Naples) at 6 p.m. At least one member per team must attend to receive angler cards, official rulers, and tournament rules. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. The fishing tournament can take place anywhere on the water on Saturday, Aug. 13. Pictures must be turned in by 3 p.m. The tournament concludes that evening with an Awards Dinner and silent auction at Naples Therapeutic Riding Center (206 Ridge Drive in Naples) at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in three divisions (guided with license captain onboard, open, fly) to the individual with the largest catch of Redfish, Snook and Trout and a trashcan slam winner with the largest catch of Catfish, Ladyfish or Jack. The entry fee is $400 per boat/team. There is no limit to the number of anglers per boat. There are also a variety of sponsorship opportunities. To learn more or register, visit www.NTRC. org or e-mail admin@ntrc.org.

