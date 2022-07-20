ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payday loan petition likely short signatures to qualify for ballot, elections bureau says

By Michigan Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s looking like a ballot question to cap service fees on payday loans did not qualify to go before Michigan voters this November, despite turning in about 50,000 more signatures than the campaign thought it needed. A staff report from the state Bureau of Elections estimates the group...

Related
michiganradio.org

Court of Claims asked to wait on enacting paid leave, minimum wage decisions

The state has filed a formal motion asking the Michigan Court of Claims to put a stay on a decision to boost the state’s minimum wage and require employers to provide earned sick leave. That’s after Judge Douglas Shapiro ruled the Legislature violated the state constitution when it acted to preempt the goals of two petition initiatives.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Board of State Canvassers welcomes new member, denies petition

A petition to cap service fees on payday loans is officially off the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers denied the petition certification Thursday after hearing that the campaign failed to collect enough valid signatures to go before voters. Michigan Director of Elections Jonathan Brater said the group...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

"Adopt and Amend" declared unconstitutional

The practice of adopting a ballot initiative into law, then later changing it in the same legislative session, is unconstitutional. That’s according to the Michigan Court of Claims in a ruling that came down late Tuesday afternoon. At issue were two petitions circulated in 2018. One would have raised...
MICHIGAN STATE
Stateside: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Today on Stateside, an organizer from the non-profit Mothering Justice, a group that collected signatures for raising the state's minimum wage and paid sick leave, joined to discuss the group’s recent Michigan Court of Claims victory, in the Mothering Justice v. Dana Nessel case. Then, Detroit artist Diana Nucera - also known as Mother Cyborg - dished on her display at the University of Michigan Penny Stamps Gallery which explores the relationship between autonomy and the digital landscape. Plus, two sailors talked all about their recent sailing race from Port Huron to Mackinac Island, as well as an upcoming race from Chicago to Mackinac Island. To wrap up, we heard Morning Edition host Doug Tribou’s recent interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelly as this week’s GOP gubernatorial candidate interview series continues.
MICHIGAN STATE

