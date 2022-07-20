Payday loan petition likely short signatures to qualify for ballot, elections bureau says

Today on Stateside, an organizer from the non-profit Mothering Justice, a group that collected signatures for raising the state's minimum wage and paid sick leave, joined to discuss the group’s recent Michigan Court of Claims victory, in the Mothering Justice v. Dana Nessel case. Then, Detroit artist Diana Nucera - also known as Mother Cyborg - dished on her display at the University of Michigan Penny Stamps Gallery which explores the relationship between autonomy and the digital landscape. Plus, two sailors talked all about their recent sailing race from Port Huron to Mackinac Island, as well as an upcoming race from Chicago to Mackinac Island. To wrap up, we heard Morning Edition host Doug Tribou’s recent interview with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan D. Kelly as this week’s GOP gubernatorial candidate interview series continues.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO