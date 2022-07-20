ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outagamie County, WI

Fallout From June Storms Continues

By Robert Kennedy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF OSBORN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – They say finding a needle in a haystack is tough. How about finding nails in a hay field meant to feed your cows?. “Lots of little shingles with nails sticking straight up out of the shingle,” described Dan Baumgartner, an organic farmer in Outagamie County....

WNCY

Redevelopment Of The Menasha Canal

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What once was a power canal for two paper mills in Menasha will now serve as a kayaking course. The redevelopment of the Lawson Canal will be for more than just kayakers, though. “You can bring a kayak; you can bring a tube; you can...
MENASHA, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers approves project on southbound I-39 in Portage County

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39. Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.62 million contract with Mosinee-based prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39 in Portage County from the Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Outagamie County, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Deputies Busy with Wildlife Rescue Missions on Thursday

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputies were busy with rescue missions on Thursday, but it’s not likely the kind that typically comes to mind. First, Deputy Bart Barrington, Deputy Shaun O’Bre and Deputy Paul Langenberg from our Courthouse Security Division rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse. Deputy Barrington climbed into the sewer to retrieve them while other county employees assisted with keeping the other ducklings safe.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

One dead in Marinette County following high-speed pursuit

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from the Town of Porterfield after his vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Jacob Kaster, 33, after receiving a call for a welfare check.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Thumbs Up For New Jail Plan

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Kewaunee County Board voted Tuesday night to approve construction of a new jail. The facility will cost $25.6 million. The board also approved a $21 million bond to pay for the jail’s construction. The current Kewaunee County Jail has a capacity of...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
tonemadison.com

Capitol Punishments: Lying to fuel anti-trans terrorism in Kiel

Plus, politicos once again fail to understand Wisconsin’s Senate primary. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Surprise, surprise,...
KIEL, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Stolen vehicle bought at Iola Car Show found in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show and later reported as stolen, was found about 60 miles east in Green Bay. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on July 9 around 5:45 p.m. authorities were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle that was bought at the Iola Car Show. The vehicle was described as a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-Stripes.
GREEN BAY, WI

