BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – A pedestrian was hit and killed by three cars while traveling on U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian was walking west across the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when troopers say he got into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord driving in the outside lane.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO