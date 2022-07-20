ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s Great Business Yet Again’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Transfer Business

By Matty Orme
 2 days ago

Liverpool have spent a lot of the summer window so far with the exception of Sadio Mane selling players who perhaps never will of made the grade on Merseyside, Football pundit Kevin Campbell who spent 6 years at Everton has hailed Liverpool's departures as 'Great Business'

Liverpool may have already spent £77.2million this summer on reinforcements as they look to build on the domestic cup double the side achieved last season, with £67.5million being spent on the club's new target man Darwin Nunez.

However, the departures of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams and Marko Grujic have returned the club the sum of £68.4million with a further five players leaving the club on a free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIdIU_0glrD18Y00
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider on Liverpool's outgoings former footballer Campbell said "It’s great business yet again,

“Neco Williams is a Wales international, he’s played Champions League and Premier League games. He’s not let anyone down, it’s just that he is behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in that pecking order.

“The fact of the matter is that when you’re up the top, challenging for trophies – the price for these kind of players goes up."

Campbell then went on to add on the fee received for Williams in a deal that saw the Liverpool youngster leave for Nottingham Forest this summer “I think £17m is a fair enough price for all parties considering all the factors. Nottingham Forest have got themselves a good player.”

Yardbarker

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against RB Leipzig

The Reds have started extremely brightly with the Egyptian looking particularly lively in the opening stages. Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just eight minutes when he coolly slotted home a pass from Roberto Firmino past Leipzig's keeper Peter Gulacsi. Watch Liverpool take the lead against the Bundesliga team here:
