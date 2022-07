We were heading to a large family picnic and I pondered what I could take with me as a contribution toward feeding a varied and sizeable crowd. Salads that could travel well and please many tastes seemed a logical choice, so off we went to the Mill on Eastern Ave in Essex. I purchased pints of 4 different salads, each gluten free as part of our contribution. They stayed fresh for the journey and were a very big hit! It’s the place to go for sandwiches, salads and prepared foods.

ESSEX, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO