Manchester United play Aston Villa in Perth this Saturday as part of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia. United will hope to continue the impressive form that they have built so far in their first friendlies under new boss Erik Ten Hag - winning all three by at least two goals. This includes a 4-0 win over Liverpool, a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, and most recently, a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO