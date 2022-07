This Saturday will be the most “perfect day of the year” in Nevada, according to a study that examined historical climate data and weather patterns over the past 36 years. FamilyDestinationsGuide.com conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year based on the date with the most predicted sunshine, date with the best temperature, and averaged with the longest day of sunlight for the year. The date they pinpointed? July 23.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO