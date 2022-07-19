ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Chuey Area Status Report

By Tim Chuey
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 31 the Good category...

Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. NONE...
EUGENE, OR
LCSO Case #22-4007 — Death Investigation

LCSO Case #22-4007 — Death Investigation – 07/21/22. Last night at approximately 7:51pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone was missing and had possibly drowned in Waldo Lake. Deputies along with Search and Rescue personnel were enroute when they learned that the male had been found unconscious in the water by bystanders on scene.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Joint Operation: Oregon Country Fair Saturation patrols

Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Joint Operation: Oregon Country Fair Saturation patrols – 07/18/22. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Can you help identify this theft suspect?

Can you help identify this theft suspect, who has escalated to threatening the use of weapons?. Eugene Police detectives are seeking to identify this repeat suspect, who been stealing items from a local bookstore and has recently threatened to use weapons while committing his crimes. He is described as a white male, in his 20s, of average height and build, with reddish hair, full sideburns, and sometimes a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
LCSO Case #22-3834 Death Investigation

LCSO Case #22-3834 Death Investigation – 07/13/22. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Man arrested after shot fired call at W. Broadway/Willamette Aly

On July 10 around 2:37 a.m., Eugene Police were called to a report of a handgun shot near W. Broadway and Willamette Aly. Multiple officers arrived and learned there had been two people fighting. One of them, later identified as Spike Elvis Kirumira, age 27, of Eugene, was reported to have started to leave and then shot a handgun and then fled, along with the man he had been fighting with. Officers arrived and flooded the area to find the shooter. He was located at 13th Avenue and High Street at the 7-Eleven. A friend, Emmanuel Bagumira, age 36, of Eugene, was with him and both were safely detained without incident. A firearm was recovered.
EUGENE, OR
