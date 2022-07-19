ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU Alumna Makes History as First Woman to Be Chosen as a Demonstration Pilot for the Blue Angels

odu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Old Dominion University alumna is making national headlines for her historic achievement as a naval aviator. The Navy announced Monday that Lt. Amanda Lee, who graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry, will be the first woman demonstration pilot for the famed Blue Angels, who were...

odu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy helicopter accidentally drops 5 missiles into Pacific near CA

A U.S. Navy helicopter unintentionally dropped a set of five missiles into the Pacific Ocean in an area near the coast of California in mid-June and still hasn’t found them, despite search efforts to recover the weapons. The incident was first revealed this week. Navy spokesperson Brian O’Rourke told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Norfolk, VA
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Norfolk, VA
Defense One

The US Army Just Placed What Might Be Its Last Order for Black Hawk Helicopters

In what could be its last purchase of Black Hawk helicopters, the U.S. Army on Monday placed a $2.3 billion order with Sikorsky for at least 120 aircraft. The five-year deal comes just months before the Army is expected to choose a winner to build a replacement for the UH-60, which has been the military’s workhorse for more than four decades.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

11 SEALs, 8 Army Night Stalkers killed 17 years ago today in Operation Red Wings

Today is the 17th anniversary of Operation Red Wings, which claimed the life of 19 U.S. service members in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Lt. (SEAL) Michael P. Murphy, 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class (SEAL) Matthew G. Axelson,...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

USS Kennedy Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Hits New Construction Milestone

The U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Kennedy (CVN 79), has reached a new milestone and is surging toward operational status alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). According to a recent statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilders, after many years of construction, workers have...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lee
Daily Mail

Disturbing new footage shows moment US Osprey helicopter crashed into USS Green Bay in 2017, killing three young Marines after suffering fatal technical issue

Newly-unearthed footage shows the moment a MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed over the side of a US warship in 2017, killing three Marines who were on board. The clip, first posted online Saturday, shows the sophisticated helicopter - which can fly like a plane and hover like a chopper - trying to land on the deck of the US Green Bay of the coast of Queensland, Australia, on August 5, 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Navy fires submarine Scranton’s commanding officer

The commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine Scranton was fired Wednesday, after eight months on the job, for reasons the Navy has not disclosed. In a brief statement Friday, the Navy said Cmdr. Seth Rumler was relieved “due to loss of confidence in his ability to command.”. Asked in...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy Blue Angels#Old Dominion University#The Washington Post#Cbs News#Usa Today#Fox News#The Tampa Bay Times#The Houston Chronicle#The Seattle Times#The New York Post#The Denver Post#Wtkr#The U S Navy#Marine Corps#Boeing#Le
MilitaryTimes

Hypersonic missile launches off Marine Corps truck in DARPA test

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, a Pentagon office that conducts research and development of emerging technologies, said it successfully conducted the first flight test of the Operational Fires Program at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The medium-range hypersonic missile was launched from the back of a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Constellation-Class Frigates Will Be the Backbone of a Networked Navy

The Navy’s vision for the Constellation-class frigate emphasizes warfare networking capabilities. The U.S. Navy has now begun building its third Constellation-class frigate as part of its ambitious plan to fast-track the initial construction of as many as fifteen of the new ships in the next five years. The new ship, which will be named the USS Chesapeake, is the third frigate in the new class to advance through the production process.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Sailor aboard the USS Carl Vinson dies

A sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson was found unresponsive Sunday aboard the ship, which was docked pierside at Naval Air Station North Island, California. Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded and pronounced the sailor dead. “The Navy is investigating the circumstances of the death and there...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

New Naval Aircraft Quickly Becomes Vital Asset to American Sailors

The U.S. Navy constructed the CMV-22B aircraft, based on the Marine Corps’ tiltrotor aircraft, which has quickly become a crucial asset to carrier operations of extreme distances. The United States Navy’s CMV-22B Osprey, a variation of the Marine Corps’ pioneering tiltrotor aircraft, is swiftly becoming a vital asset for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MilitaryTimes

US Navy collecting tactical training data it once shunned

WASHINGTON — When the U.S. Navy hosted its first advanced tactical training event for surface ships in 2016, it purposely avoided collecting much data: The ships didn’t need another assessment, the thinking went; instead, they needed rigorous training ahead of linking up with the rest of the carrier strike group.
MILITARY
Navy Times

How one Navy reservist’s bright idea could make mobilizing easier

Imagine an app Navy reservists could use on their phones to complete mobilization documents — allowing them to avoid completing a massive stack of papers by hand. Thanks to one officer, the service is working to make that a reality. The light-bulb moment of inspiration came to Lt. Cmdr....
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy