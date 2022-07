They say everything is bigger in Texas and we got a glimpse of the towering figure of Erling Haaland on the first leg of this US tour - but no more than that. Having played four matches for Norway in the Nations League last month (in which he scored five goals) the striker has been put on an individual training programme to make sure he is fit for City's first Premier League game of the season - away to West Ham on Sunday, August 7, live on Sky Sports.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO