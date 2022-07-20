ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Reds ask Ajax about Man Utd target Antony

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool have enquired about signing 22-year-old...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Transfer news: United still interested in Ajax's Antony

Manchester United remain interested Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, despite having had a £51m bid rejected. (Talksport), external. United target Frenkie de Jong does not want to leave Barcelona - but if he does move on, the Netherlands midfielder, 25, would rather join Bayern Munich or Chelsea than go to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
SB Nation

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

Following their brief swing through South-East Asia, Liverpool’s pre-season continues with a trip to Germany and Austria for games against Leipzig and Salzburg as Jürgen Klopp’s Reds work to get up to speed for the 2022-23 season and to integrate new signings Darwin Núñez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United target Frenkie de Jong picks preferred clubs, Chelsea near Jules Kounde

Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona but if he must leave then his preferred destination is not Manchester United, according to Sport, despite the huge lengths the United hierarchy are going to to sign Erik ten Hag’s primary target in this summer transfer window. Instead, it is reported the Dutch 25-year-old would only consider switches to either Bayern Munich or United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea. This protracted deal looks like running right to transfer deadline day on 31 August.Meanwhile Chelsea have moved a step closer to signing the highly rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Blues have...
Yardbarker

Bruno Fernandes praises Man Utd trio after Crystal Palace win

Manchester United have enjoyed a perfect start to pre-season, winning three out of three as they prepare for their final game in Australia against Aston Villa. The latest victory against Crystal Palace was arguably the most convincing of the bunch, with all three of Erik ten Hag’s forwards scoring in a comprehensive 65-minute job.
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SPORTbible

Liverpool Submitted Offer For Highly Rated £77M Forward

Liverpool made an offer to sign highly rated Swedish striker, Alexander Isak, earlier this year. It certainly hasn’t been a slow start to the transfer window for the reds, with the signatures of the exciting youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay already secured. Although both deals were smart bits...
