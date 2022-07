I was 4 years old when I truly tasted food for the first time. My family had moved from the American Midwest to the northern Dutch college town of Groningen, where my father had accepted a professorship, and every new flavor I encountered was a revelation. My palate was awakened with a jolt by ropes of licorice, black as tar, that were somehow both salty and sweet; by thick, creamy Frisian milk; by chunks of soft, nutty Gouda cheese; and by the gingery heat of speculoos cookies. The only thing I avoided before we returned home years later was the street vendor's daily haul of silvery little sea monsters—rows of herring posing against banks of ice.

