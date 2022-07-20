Fresno County Peach Festival takes over River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hot temperatures didn't stop one peachy party in north Fresno on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Peach Festival took over the River Park Shopping Center on Tuesday evening.

Farmers, chefs, bakers and other peach producers lined up to sell all their tasty creations.

Some of those goodies included peach smoothies (for those who were looking to beat the heat), grilled peaches, peach cobbler, even some peach-flavored jerky!

There was a big turnout and some vendors even ended up selling out of all their peachy products.

But if you missed out, those same vendors will be back at the River Park Farmers Market this Saturday and next Tuesday.