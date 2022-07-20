ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno County Peach Festival takes over River Park

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hot temperatures didn't stop one peachy party in north Fresno on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Peach Festival took over the River Park Shopping Center on Tuesday evening.

Farmers, chefs, bakers and other peach producers lined up to sell all their tasty creations.

Some of those goodies included peach smoothies (for those who were looking to beat the heat), grilled peaches, peach cobbler, even some peach-flavored jerky!

There was a big turnout and some vendors even ended up selling out of all their peachy products.

But if you missed out, those same vendors will be back at the River Park Farmers Market this Saturday and next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Table Mountain Casino celebrates grand opening

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Table Mountain officially opened its doors Thursday for the grand opening of the new multi-million dollar casino. Dollie Baber, who made the drive from Madera with her sister Terri Pennington, said she had been counting down the days for the new casino to open. “It’s amazing, I’ve been watching every […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Rest Fest Block Party to provide school supplies for children in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Saint Rest Baptist Church in Fresno is holding its annual Rest Fest Block Party event on Saturday, July 23. The event provides school supplies to children in southwest Fresno. Vaccinations and other resources are also available at the event. Organizers say the block party will feature food, games and a 3-on-3 tournament.
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Exhibit highlighting the Latino history is coming to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — An exhibit that showcases the Latino farm labor and agriculture in Tulare County is coming to Visalia, a history that you can’t find in books according to one local historian. Caminos, is a traveling exhibit that started in 2019 in Fresno. Now the museum is...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Fresno County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
thesungazette.com

Cool off at the Tulare Backyard Brew Fest

TULARE – In the heat of the summer, the International Agri-Center is providing a way to cool off at the Tulare Backyard BrewFest. On July 30, the agri-center will join with sponsors Elysian Brewing Company, Bueno Beverage Company and Hansen Industries to host a 21 and over event for the community to enjoy local breweries and hometown food. The event will take place in the agri-center’s arbor and run from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. with live music by Ruby Parris at 6 p.m. Proceeds from this event will support youth agricultural education.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Madera Tribune

Council receives Fresno River update

At the most recent Madera city Council meeting, Madera City Manager Arnoldo Rodriguez updated those in attendance on the cleanup efforts of the Fresno River. After the fire that occurred on May 17, the city partnered with the Madera Irrigation District and Cal Fire to begin clearing the riverbed of dry brush, grass, debris and homeless encampments, Rodriguez told the council at the City Council meeting on July 6.
MADERA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Bird scooters no longer in Coalinga, company says

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A partnership between the city of Coalinga and popular electric scooter company, Bird, has ended just five months after it started. In February, dozens of the devices were delivered to Coalinga for residents to use to get around. Bird has suspended services in the Fresno County...
COALINGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Local Life#Localevent
GV Wire

Measure C Math: How Fresno Transferred $20M Away from Neighborhood Improvement

I’m teaching my daughter algebra and she asked me the universal teenage question — when will I ever use this in real life?. Where C is Measure C, the Fresno County sales tax up for renewal; where 1 is One Fresno, Mayor Jerry Dyer’s slogan for unity; and $20 million is the amount Dyer took away from a project in my neighborhood to widen Temperance Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

COVID-19 'silent surge' hitting Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since last week. "Our percent positivity is 20% and that's just the official case count," says interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra. Current data show we're hitting the same case and hospitalizations numbers we saw before...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KMPH.com

3 added to the top ten most wanted in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Three more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office most wanted list. According to Sheriff Boudreaux, these criminals are in hiding. Jose Meza, 35, of Strathmore is wanted for violation of parole and is a registered sex offender. Officials say he...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy