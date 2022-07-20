ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Gray Man review: Evans vs. Gosling deserves better

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qh6zA_0glr3hfy00

Tom's Guide Verdict

The Gray Man is a watchable, but often forgettable, summer blockbuster action movie that is a bit better than Red Notice.

Pros

  • +
  • Chris Evans is fun as a villain
  • +
  • Gosling is great after the first few scenes
  • +
  • Good supporting cast

Cons

  • -
  • Unmemorable action scenes
  • -
  • All the cliches
  • -
  • Too darkly-lit at times

Now that Stranger Things is nearly done, it's fitting we get The Gray Man, which is supposed to be Netflix's next big thing. But as Stranger Things 4 proved, bigger isn't always exactly better.

Not only does The Gray Man star Captain America (the MCU original Chris Evans, that is), but it pits him against Ken himself (Ryan Gosling) in adaptation of the bestselling Mark Greaney spy novels. Also, it's directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, best known for directing four of the best Marvel movies (The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame). On top of that, it reportedly (opens in new tab) had a budget of more than $200 million.

To see what all of the fuss is about, I saw The Gray Man (due on Netflix this Friday, July 22) in seemingly the last place its directors wanted me to: a movie theater. Yes, if you haven't heard, co-director Joe Russo told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that "it’s an elitist notion to be able to go to a theater. It’s very f**king expensive. So, this idea that was created—that we hang on to—that the theater is a sacred space, is bulls**t." This practically egged me onto purchase my actual movie ticket, to see if this movie is worth going to in theaters.

My advice, for everyone, is to stay home for The Gray Man. Continue reading my The Gray Man review to see if it belongs on our best Netflix action movies or best Netflix movies rankings.

The Gray Man review: What I didn't like

Okay, so, I don't think The Gray Man is great. You could tell that from my polite 3/5 star grade. And a lot of that plays off of its opening. The Gray Man begins not like a series that breaks new ground, but like practically every other one before it. The action, throughout, isn't exactly memorable. Then, when it teases an interesting centerpiece brawl, it diverges away into something else.

A CIA suit (played Billy Bob Thornton using some spare charisma) mumbles to inmate Cortland Gentry (Gosling) about joining his program to get out of trouble (Black Bird did this better, as did The Avengers). I thought he said it was "The Seer Program," and it turned out he said "The Sierra Program." I instantly wished I could turn on subtitles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vdHd_0glr3hfy00
(Image credit: Netflix)

Then, we jump to a moodily-lit Bangkok club, where Gentry turns out to be a hitman with a conscience, refusing to pull the trigger when a child is a possible casualty. His boss for this mission — played by Bridgerton's 'hot duke' Regé-Jean Page — doesn't have this morality. These scenes are far too poorly lit to be memorable, and we learn Gentry's target is also a part of the same program. Something, vaguely, is wrong. Gentry, code-named Six, goes rogue, and everything goes wrong for him thereafter.

I concede that this part of the slow-burning first act may be catnip to the Jack Ryan crowd, but it does little for the rest of us. Someone with better enunciation shows up and we learn The Sierra Program is being undone, and that someone called The Old Man (which is not a reference to the Hulu series starring Jeff Bridges) is behind it all. This was where I wondered how on Earth I'd sit through 2+ hours of this, and if Netflix truly was the place to hit play (and then pause) on The Gray Man.

The Gray Man review: What I liked

The little scenes of espionage work, such as Six trying to free himself from a trap, work well. Admittedly, these scenes could have used a little more time to breathe, but they work.

Evans, free from the high road that Steve Rogers stuck to, is having a fun time in The Gray Man, and for a while it seems like he's the only one. Playing a creepy sociopath named Lloyd Hansen who sports a moustache that screams "villain," Evans seems to riff to his heart's content. It almost feels like he's playing an homage to Gary Oldman's Norman Stansfield from The Professional, as he's unhinged enough to lash out randomly while professional enough to get a CIA contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGPQK_0glr3hfy00
(Image credit: Paul Abell/Netflix)

Eventually, Gosling is given scenes where he's emotionally available to actually connect with the audience and one of his costars. Primarily, we get to know Six through Claire (Julia Butters), a young girl he has a duty to protect. Fortunately, this doesn't get too deep into the "love wolf and cub" cliche/trope of protector here to save child (yet). Through their banter, we see that Six has some humor and heart. Of course, villainous Lloyd has more jokes, and he lands one zinger that will have you thinking about a very different movie.

The supporting cast do their best to help The Gray Man stay strong. Billy Bob Thornton gives his all, though his facial reactions while being tortured border on comedy or farce. Once co-star Ana de Armas actually gets to do anything, she makes you wonder what the wait was. Alfre Woodard shows up to impress and add some gravitas, and she (as always) is definitely worth her rate. Claire's a more believable child than the rash of precocious tykes we've seen in shows and movies recently.

The Gray Man review: Should you stream it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHZpl_0glr3hfy00
(Image credit: Netflix via YouTube)

As my The Gray Man review has shown, it's a traditional and serviceable action movie. I found it to be better than Red Notice, mostly because that movie's want to twist and turn didn't really land. The Gray Man knows what it is, and it's mostly a success at that.

The action scenes, I'll repeat, suffer from situations that are too dark to be visually entertaining, and a lack of anything truly memorable. There's a scene involving a public train that has a neat moment here and there, but its crescendo is anti-climactic.

This is all to say you shouldn't do what I did. Do not buy a ticket to see The Gray Man in theaters. Watch it at home, with properly calibrated expectations and (hopefully) Dolby Vision enabled on your TV. Those dark scenes need it.

Today's best Televisions deals

478 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab)

☆☆☆☆☆

$409.99

(opens in new tab)

$299.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

$409.99

(opens in new tab)

$319.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Deal ends Sun, Jul 24

$1,299.99

(opens in new tab)

$999.99

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxzgL_0glr3hfy00

Henry is a senior editor at Tom’s Guide covering streaming media, laptops and all things Apple, reviewing devices and services for the past seven years. Prior to joining Tom's Guide, he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. He's also covered the wild world of professional wrestling for Cageside Seats, interviewing athletes and other industry veterans.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

From Drive to The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling’s 5 most badass roles

In The Gray Man, Netflix’s big summer action movie event directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Cherry, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), Ryan Gosling plays a shadowy CIA agent who (according to Netflix), “uncovers damning agency secrets” and is “hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who’s put a bounty on his head.” Gosling is new to such roles, so perhaps he can be forgiven if he wasn’t aware that this is the plot of basically every international spy thriller ever made, including at least four with Bourne in the title.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Focus Features Nabs Worldwide Rights to Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

Focus Features has picked up the worldwide releasing rights to Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. The film, written and directed by Anderson, reunites the auteur, Focus and Indian Paintbrush after their collaboration on the 2012 title Moonrise Kingdom. Asteroid City is billed as a poetic meditation on the meaning of life as it tells the story of a fictional American desert town in and around 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.
MOVIES
TIME

The Story Behind Netflix's CIA Thriller The Gray Man

It’s just another day at the office for the Gray Man. The CIA-trained assassin from the top-secret Sierra program has been sent to Bangkok and given a standard assignment: kill a bad guy. No further details are provided or required—the Sierra program furloughs American prisoners to serve in the CIA, and those details are above the Gray Man’s pay grade.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Mark Greaney
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Julia Butters
Person
Ryan Gosling
ComicBook

Jordan Peele Provides Update on Keanu 2

Shortly before Get Out made him one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood, Jordan Peele wrote Keanu, a comedy in which he appeared with his Key & Peele co-star Keegan-Michael Key. After dropping a "never say never" to the idea of a Get Out sequel earlier this week, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian pressed the filmmaker about the possibility of getting any other sequel news out of him. Peele jokingly called Chris out, chastising him for trying to get a big scoop, but Chris admitted that really, he was just hoping for Keanu 2 news.
MOVIES
purewow.com

‘The Gray Man’ Review: ﻿Netflix’s Attempted Blockbuster Has All the Ingredients for a Summer Hit But It Sadly Fizzles

Netflix really brought in the big guns when it came to their latest blockbuster film, ﻿The Gray Man﻿. Based on a 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), this big-budget action thriller follows Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), an incarcerated man who, in 2003, gets to end his sentence early in exchange for joining a CIA black ops group that hunts criminals. Flash forward to present day, and Six discovers that he has been charged with killing one of his own, and he believes that he's next. And to make matters worse, an unhinged killer named Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) has put an international target on his back.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Gray Man - Review

The Gray Man feels like another multi-million misfire from the Russo Brothers, who have proven that no amount of money that they are given can make a project interesting. This feels like The Bourne Identity or Mission Impossible but stripped of any sense of thrills, fun or excitement, a laborious , torturous misstep that - perhaps most surprising of all, looks incredibly cheap considering its $200 million budget afforded to it. To put it into context - that's more than Mission Impossible Fallout, at $178m - and Top Gun: Maverick - at $170m; yet I've seen classic Doctor Who episodes with better usage of effects. It's an age old case of Netflix not realising how money works - maybe giving that much budget to the directors of Cherry was a mistake in hindsight, but beyond that - what's surprising is just how much of this is so uninspiring it's hard to care by the end.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gray Man#Film Star#Red Notice#Mcu
ScreenCrush

‘Oppenheimer’ Poster Offers First Look at Next Christopher Nolan Film

Christopher Nolan’s next movie is going to bomb. Not metaphorically, perhaps; Nolan’s movies tend to do extremely well financially. But this new film is Oppenheimer about the scientist who was among the key figures who helped build the original nuclear bombs. Based on a 2005 biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film was written and directed by Nolan, and is headed to theaters next summer. Nothing says summer blockbuster quite like a movie about a bomb maker.
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Gray Man’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Movie

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. If you’re in the mood to watch a game of cat and mouse between two of Hollywood’s hunkiest dudes—and, let’s be honest, why wouldn’t you be in the mood for that—then you’re going to want to watch The Gray Man on Netflix this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Ryan Gosling and the The Gray Man Offer Up a New Super-Spy Watch

History’s taught us there are a few super spy essentials: a code name, impeccable aim, and a suitcase full of international passports, to start. Oh, and a killer watch. When Ian Fleming created James Bond, he gave him a “heavy Rolex Oyster Perpetual on an expanding bracelet.” Bond eventually became, as Daniel Craig said, an Oh-mee-guh man. John Wick wouldn’t mow down his enemies without a Carl F. Bucherer on his wrist. The first Kingsman movie even scored a watch collaboration, with the brand Bremont, out of the gate. Now, in The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling’s character Sierra Six is a new spy with a new type of watch: a Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Fans impressed by new Wes Anderson film’s all-star cast, from Scarlett Johansson to Jeff Goldblum

The all-star cast set to feature in Wes Anderson’s forthcoming film Asteroid City has been announced, and fans couldn’t be more impressed. The director’s newest movie will be a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. Set in a fictional American desert town around 1955, it will tell the story of the town’s Junior Stargazer convention and the students and parents it brings together.
MOVIES
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Nope’: Is Jordan Peele’s New Movie Streaming?

Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated third feature film, “Nope,” has finally arrived. The film follows Peele’s first two horror films as a writer/director, 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us.” Known for his comedy and leading role in “Key and Peele,” Peele has quickly become a draw for fans as a filmmaker and “Nope,” unlike Peele’s first two films, leans heavily into the sci-fi genre with a blockbuster-sized budget. Peele reteamed with Daniel Kaluuya on the film, which finds a brother and sister duo trying to catch UFOs on camera.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ethan Hawke Says Marvel Is Actor-Friendly But May Not Be Director-Friendly

Marvel Studios has never struggled to bring in A-List acting talent to its cinematic universe. Since bringing in acclaimed actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Anthony Hopkins (Thor) to the franchise in Phase 1, the studio has attracted top-tier names for roles ranging from one-off antagonists to leading stars. Phase 4 has been no exception, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe has welcomed in decorated stars like Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac into the fold. While Isaac appears to be in the MCU for the long run, his Moon Knight co-star Ethan Hawke's future remains to be determined.
MOVIES
ComicBook

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds Movie Gets New Title and Release Date

What If John Krasinski directed Ryan Reynolds? Paramount will answer the question when If opens in theaters on May 24, 2024. Previously titled Imaginary Friends and dated for November 17, 2023, If is Krasinski's directorial follow-up to Paramount's horror hits A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Announced in 2019, THR described the fantasy comedy as "the tale of a man who can see and talk to people's imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side, and it's up to Reynolds' character to save the world from those that become evil."
MOVIES
Popculture

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker 2' Salary Revealed

Joaquin Phoenix is earning a big pay raise to play the Joker again. After winning an Oscar for the 2019 Joker film, Phoenix will be paid over four times as much as he earned the last time he put clown makeup on. It's not quite as much as Tom Cruise is expected to rake in from Top Gun: Maverick, but it still proves Phoenix, 47, is firmly among the A-listers in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy