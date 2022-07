Though all eyes were on Brad Pitt and his chic linen skirt this week, actor Joey King has been delivering some stellar fashion moments of her own during the same Bullet Train press tour. The cast of the new film – which is directed by David Leitch and focused on five assassins who meet on the titular bullet train – have all been making their premiere rounds in Europe, and King has emerged as one of the best dressed (along with Pitt).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 HOURS AGO